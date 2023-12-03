“Mahomes’ Son”: Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow Attends UFC Austin With Bandaged Wrist, Fans React

The UFC audiences often cheer out loud when the giant screen at their events displays the celebrity in the house. To date, a plethora of iconic figures have visited UFC events, including the ex-POTUS, Donald Trump. UFC’s cameras have also picked out famous sportspersons among the audiences of their events multiple times. Like all other celebrities, the crowd often cheers for the appearance of sportspersons on the giant screen.

Recently, ‘ESPN MMA’ put out an Instagram post on their account. The post revealed that noted NFL star Joe Burrow was also present among the UFC Austin audiences. However, the image in their post showcased something was wrong with the Cincinnati Bengals Quarterback. The caption to it read:

“Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow pulled up to #UFCAustin”

The post also garnered numerous comments where some of the fans talked about Burrow’s injured arm wrapped in a bandage. But, there were others as well who gave varying opinions in the comments section.

One fan presented a nonchalant attitude commenting, “No one cares this is a MMA page”.

Another one poked fun at Burrow wearing shades even in an indoor arena. “Damn the sun bright af in that arena”

One more fan gave out a hilarious comment. He wrote, “Mahomes’ son”, pointing out at the similarity between Burrow’s and Patrick Mahomes’ injuries.

Some others put out a few endearing comments as well. One of them read, “Joe cool is in the building get well soon”

Another follower and well-wisher of Burrow penned, “Heal up Joe.. Next year is a Super Bowl win for us! Let’s get it!”

But, only time has the answer to whether this fan’s wish will be fulfilled or not. But most UFC followers will probably agree that the UFC Austin presented a thoroughly exciting night of fights.

UFC Austin proved to be auspicious for Dana White and Co.

The UFC CEO, Dana White’s smile at the post-event press conference itself indicated that the event was a huge success. It became the highest-grossing ‘UFC Fight Night’ event to be held in the US when it comes to ‘Gate’ revenues. Apart from several other exciting encounters, the main and co-main events delighted the Moody Centre audience. The noted UFC lightweight, Jalin Turner, knocked out his California-based rival, Bobby Green, in the first round of the bout which drove the audiences crazy.

However, their excitement reached its peak when the underdog, Arman Tsarukyan, knocked the lights out of his noted lightweight rival, Beneil Dariush, in the first round of the main event of the night. Well, it won’t be wrong to say that many more celebrities will keep attending UFC events if they witness such exciting fights.