Beneil Dariush Dismisses Health Issues Before Arman Tsarukyan Fight At UFC Austin

Several dominant UFC fighters have been through saddening losing streaks in the twilight days of their careers. The current form of the noted UFC lightweight, Beneil Dariush, is showcasing a similar drop. Previously, Dariush had amassed a superb 8-fight win streak that had promoted him to the #4 rank in UFC’s lightweight division. But his current form is making him think about whether he should draw an end to his career or not.

Advertisement

‘Benny’s’ eight-fight win streak also contains victories over a few noted lightweights, including the famed Tony Ferguson. But his loss against the former UFC lightweight champ, Charles Oliveira, at UFC 289 became a huge turning point. Dariush picked up yet another loss against Arman Tsarukyan in his last fight at UFC Austin on 2 December. To make things worse, both of his losses came in the first round via a KO and a TKO in a rather humiliating manner.

The Iranian-American recently appeared on the MMA-based YouTube podcast ‘Submission Radio‘ as a guest. Amidst a lot of other questions, one of the podcast hosts also asked him about whether he had it or not.

Advertisement

Dariush reminded viewers that he had been on a losing streak previously as well. However, he had a strong reason for the decline in his performance. ‘Benny’ said:

“Last time I had a lot of issues physically, with my neck. I said I would solve those issues and then go back to the octagon and see how it goes. And I did that. I had a big change in my performance. I went from being 0-3 to 8-0.”

But he had no such reason this time for the two recent losses that he picked up against Oliveira and Tsarukyan. Dariush explained,

“But this time I don’t have any health issues. So it’s a different spot that I’m in.”

Advertisement

The gruesome fashion in which he lost his last two fights may also be the reason behind ‘Benny’s’ self-doubt. In his last fight, the 34-year-old had to absorb a furious knee-punch combo from Tsarukyan which resulted in his KO defeat.

On the other hand, this victory has boosted Tsarukyan to the #4 rank in the stacked lightweight division of the UFC. But, his UFC Austin in-octagon interview revealed that he already has his eyes fixed on the current UFC lightweight champ, Islam Makhachev.

Will Arman Tsarukyan get a shot at Islam Makhachev and his title after his victory over Beneil Dariush?

Islam Makhachev’s UFC 294 in-octagon interview revealed that he would be open to accepting whomever Dana White puts next in his way. But, Tsarukyan may have to wait quite a bit before getting his shot at the UFC lightweight gold. The former UFC lightweight champ, Charles Oliveira had asked for a rematch after his loss against Makhachev at UFC 280.

Currently, he has also proven himself as a worthy one after defeating Dariush at UFC 289. Hence, ‘Du Bronxs’ may be the next in line for a UFC lightweight title shot. That’s what even the UFC CEO, Dana White, indicated in his post-UFC 289 press meet.

But even the noted UFC welterweight Colby Covington has said that he wants to defend the UFC welterweight gold against Makhachev if he manages to win it at the upcoming UFC 296. UFC authorities may pit the current UFC lightweight champ in this fight as well. It will only mean a longer waiting time for Tsarukyan. But