Charles Oliveira Explains Preference for Conor McGregor Payday Over Immediate Title Shot Against Islam Makhachev

UFC icon, Conor McGregor has always been one of the most preferred rivals for UFC fighters. The famed UFC featherweight champ, Ilia Topuria’s UFC 298 callout testifies McGregor as one of the most sought after UFC athletes despite being on the sidelines for almost three years. Recently, the former UFC lightweight champ, Charles Oliveira, also chose a McGregor fight over another immediate shot when he appeared on former UFC champ-champ, Daniel Cormier’s YouTube video.

‘Do Bronxs’ is currently eyeing a rematch against the UFC lightweight champ, Islam Makahchev, after enduring a defeat at UFC 280. Hence, it’s quite apparent that he could have chosen the immediate title shot to shorten his way up to the top. However, Oliveira already has an opportunity to get his rematch. All he needs to do is achieve a victory over Arman Tsarukyan at UFC 300.

Surprisingly, instead of powering his way to the UFC lightweight title shot first, the Brazilian chose to make some money by agreeing to a McGregor fight, provided the UFC would confirm the same. The UFC interpreter, Fabiano Buskei, translated Oliveira’s words, which read,

“I’ve said this about McGregor. I sell well, you sell well. Let’s make some money together“

Thus, it’s quite apparent that Oliveira trusts his own capability to earn the rematch against Makhachev. But his quest for the same probably isn’t going to be an easy one.

What can Charles Oliveira do to increase the chances of a victory at UFC 300?

Oliveira’s UFC 300 rival, Arman ‘Ahalkalakets’ Tsarukyan, is a pretty well-rounded fighter just like him. The Russian boasts multiple victories both via submission and KO/TKOs. But his fights also detail that he primarily depends on his striking to take control over his rivals.

Oliveira on the other hand, currently holds the record for the most submission victories(16) in UFC history. He needs to put out a show of his superb BJJ skills against his Russian rival like he did in his UFC lightweight title fight against Dustin ‘The Diamond’ Poirier.

Thus, he might find a lot of success against Tsarukyan if he manages to fight him mostly on the ground. ‘Do Bronxs’ slick submission game will increase the chances of his victory significantly, which in turn will get him close to his desired rematch against Islam Makhachev.