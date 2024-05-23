Charles Oliveira Faces Backlash for Targeting Colby Covington, Accused of Dodging 24–2 Lightweight Star

Charles Oliveira’s return to the UFC was not as grand as he thought it would be as he lost to Arman Tsarukyan. That one loss has got fellow lightweight fighters calling him out, thinking he is past his prime. But the Brazilian seems to want to fight Colby Covington, leading to him being criticized for dodging this lightweight fighter.

Throughout his career, the Brazilian has fought nothing but the best fighters in the division but Mateusz Gamrot believes he was ducking him. Tweeting at Oliveira, he said,

“I asked to fight Oliveira, but he called out Colby instead. Guy who only fights once a year and is 2-3 since 2019.We thought you were better than that, @CharlesDoBronxs”

I asked to fight Oliveira, but he called out Colby instead. Guy who only fights once a year and is 2-3 since 2019. We thought you were better than that, @CharlesDoBronxs . You know I’ll give you fire on the ground… but maybe that’s why you’d rather fight Colby.. — Mateusz Gamrot (@gamer_mma) May 22, 2024

Gamrot kind of has a point about Oliveira not winning. Charles needs to get back to winning ways in order to be able to challenge for the title again, which remains his endgame to this date. But it would be a bit facetious to claim Oliveira was dodging him for an easier challenge.

Fans in the comments section were also quick to defend ‘Do Bronx’. They called out Gamrot on his claims, stating how Oliveira has beaten the best in the division. And if Colby Covington vs. Charles Oliveira is made next, it would be a great fight on paper, and could be an amazing payday for the former Brazilian champion.

Charles Oliveira moving up to welterweight to fight ‘talkative’ Colby Covington?

Charles Oliveira has fought almost all the top contenders in the lightweight division. Barring his recent loss to Arman Tsarukyan, he has been nothing but dominant. And it now seems as though a move to welterweight is next for the former champ.

In a recent interview with AG Fight he called Colby talkative and indicate that he was open to moving up in weight if it made sense to him.

“[Colby] is a talkative guy, he’s a guy who talks a lot so let’s see. Why not?…For sure [I would be willing to move up in weight]. If it makes sense, if it’s something good for me, why not?”

Charles Oliveira says he’s open to moving up to welterweight and fighting Colby Covington “if it makes sense” “[Colby] is a talkative guy, he’s a guy who talks a lot so let’s see. Why not?… For sure [I would be willing to move up in weight]. If it makes sense, if it’s… pic.twitter.com/h7EWMeZFlx — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) May 19, 2024

Charles Oliveira also revealed that he was now fighting for legacy. He wants to fight the big names and make big fights. Moving up in weight to fight Colby Covington will be doing exactly that.

It will be interesting to see if the UFC allows him to move up in weight to make that fight. Both, the lightweight division and welterweight division are stacked with talent anyway, so even if he is picky, there’s a lot to pick from.