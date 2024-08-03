“Cheated on Adesanya”: UFC Champ Alex Pereira & Mark Zuckerberg’s Olympic Skit Has Fans Crying Foul

Mark Zuckerburg has a pretty close relationship with Israel Adesanya, and the two even trained together in the past. That is why fans were shocked when the Meta CEO collaborated with Adesanya’s rival, Alex Pereira, in a recent Instagram video.

Pereira has taken up the role of a content creator quite seriously recently, as he keeps posting videos on YouTube and Instagram, while also collaborating with top personalities like Nina Marie Daniele. Similarly, his latest IG video showed him and Zuckerburg trying their hand at different Olympic sports, although fans were quick to accuse the Meta CEO of betraying Adesanya with this collaboration.

One fan was pretty direct in his criticism and directly accused Zuckerburg of cheating on Adesanya.

“Mark zuckerberg cheated on Adesanya”

Another spoke about how the Meta CEO has enough money to buy friends if needed.

“Mark is the best example of having enough money to buy friends. Well played sir”

A third fan wondered how the pair communicated since Pereira can only speak Portuguese and Zuckerberg only knows English.

“Do they communicate using Chama?”

Nevertheless, a Pereira loyalist was happy to see ‘Poatan’ living his best life through the UFC.

“Pereira really living his best life inside & outside the cage “

In fact, fans were quick to notice Pereira’s interest in content creation, as one wrote,

“I swear poatan is everywhere all at once”

At the same time, this fan pointed out how Pereira was now 2-0 against influencers, counting Nina Marie Daniele,

“So now Peireira got Ko’d by Nina and Zuck”

Interestingly, this commenter did not know how to feel about this collaboration as he stated,

“Weirdest collab of all time”

Meanwhile, an eighth fan pointed out how the Brazilian is doing side quests as he awaits his next fight confirmation,

“Poatan on crazy side quests”

Speaking of side quests, the UFC champion passed yet another milestone recently when he tattooed his name on a fan’s thigh.

Alex Pereira gets nervous while tattooing his signature onto a fan’s thigh

Alex Pereira recently released a video of him tattooing his name onto a fan. This is definitely the most extreme request he has gotten so far.

Interestingly, although Pereira is high on confidence when facing the most dangerous fighters inside the ring, this simple request got the champion very nervous, as he was heard saying,

“I’m shaking man…”

Alex Pereira is now doing tattoos for fans is there a side quest that this man hasn’t completed yet @AlexPereiraUFC pic.twitter.com/m1QymawZ3N — ACD MMA (@acdmma_) August 2, 2024

However, once he got a hang of it, Pereira did a pretty good job for what was his first tattoo. Even the tattoo artist himself claimed the fighter was a natural at it. In fact, the Brazilian got so relaxed towards the end that he was even ready to tattoo the next person.