“Want to Do”: Mark Zuckerberg Hints at Fighting in Dana White’s Promotion After an ‘Epic’ UFC 300

MMA fans might soon see Mark Zuckerberg fighting it out inside the octagon. The recently concluded UFC 300 is now in the history books and delivered on all the hype it had garnered. From the very first fight on the early prelims until the main event, the card kept fans at home and in attendance on the edge of their seats. Like any other UFC PPV events, UFC 300 too was stacked with big names in attendance. Chief among them was Meta founder and CEO, Mark Zuckerberg.

Advertisement

The 39-year-old has now become a staple at UFC events, often sitting alongside Dana White while soaking in the action. Zuckerberg shared a few pictures from his time at UFC 300 on Instagram. The billionaire met the likes of Alex Pereira, Max Holloway and Charles Oliveira backstage before their respective fights. In the comments section of his post, a page commented saying, “When’s Dana putting you on a card??” Mark Zuckerberg replied, saying,

“Want to do it when my knee is fully recovered”.

Advertisement

Zuckerberg is currently undergoing rehabilitation for a torn ACL which he sustained in November 2023. The 39-year-old got injured allegedly whilst training for a competitve MMA bout. In the post he stated, “I was training for a competitive MMA fight early next year, but now that’s delayed a bit. Still looking forward to doing it after I recover.”

Five months after from his surgery, that goal has not changed for Zuckerberg, who seems to be determined about making his professional MMA debut. However, whether that happens in the UFC or in any other promotion will be an interesting variable to find out.

Will we see Mark Zuckerberg in the UFC?

Last year, Mark Zuckerberg was involved in an online back and forth with Tesla CEO, Elon Musk. During the exchange, the two men agreed to fight in an octagon. While most people took it as a joke, UFC President Dana White did not. He stated that he had spoken to both men, and that they were extremely serious about fighting. While the fight did not go through, Zuckerberg’s ambitions seem to be re-ignited once again.



In reality, there is nothing stopping Dana White from putting Mark Zuckerberg on a card. It would garner a lot of attention for the event. However, Zuckerberg is extremely new to the sport. With the kind of top-level competition UFC boasts, it would be unlikely that his first fight as a professional will take place under the bright lights of the Dana White-led promotion. Although nothing in the UFC can be taken for granted until Mr.White approves or denies it.