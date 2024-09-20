Coach Kavanagh Relives Conor McGregor’s Wild Story of Almost Beating Up Diddy in First Meeting

Rapper P Diddy got arrested a few days ago and coach John Kavanagh just couldn’t resist bringing up one of Conor McGregor’s wildest tales in relation to him. Kavanagh shared a throwback clip of Conor recalling his first meeting with the rapper where things almost got physical because, according to McGregor, Diddy wasn’t exactly a nice guy.

With a cheeky “#MysticMac strikes again,” Kavanagh hinted at Conor’s uncanny ability to predict the unpredictable.

It’s another hilarious reminder of the crazy encounters that come with being “The Notorious”. The clip that is now going viral on social media.

In the clip, McGregor is seen attending a talk show where he was asked about a picture of Michael Bisping, P Diddy and him. When asked what P Diddy was like, McGregor went on a rant!

“P Diddy is a bit up his own a*s to be honest. That was at a college football game in UCLA. But he is, I didn’t even want to get into the picture. He shook my hand and I was about to give him a left to the chin. This is LA isn’t it, you just go around meeting people. I am just having fun but P Diddy is the bottom of the list of people I wanted to meet especially after meeting him.”

Coach Kavanagh reacted to the clip saying,

“#MysticMac strikes again”



Rapper Sean “Diddy” Combs was arrested in Manhattan on Monday after being indicted for racketeering and s*x trafficking. This comes months after facing several civil s*xual assault lawsuits, which he has categorically denied.

UFC fans however will be hoping that ‘Mystic Mac’ sticks to his prediction of fighting early 2025 after Dana White closed the door on a 2024 return for the former double champion.

McGregor’s frustrations with the UFC

McGregor seems frustrated with his current UFC situation. Despite being eager to return, the former champ still has no fight date. His expected opponent, Michael Chandler, has moved on to a rematch against Charles Oliveira at UFC 309.

McGregor, now part-owner of Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship, says he’s doing everything right—training hard and undergoing drug tests—but still can’t get a fight lined up. “I’ve been tested 13 times this year. More than anyone else,” McGregor shared.

With two fights left on his UFC contract, he’s even open to a potential collaboration between UFC and Bare Knuckle. “I just want to stay busy,” he said.

“Patience is key, but I’m ready to go.”

While McGregor remains hopeful for a return later this year or early next, he’s clearly feeling left out and ready to get back in the Octagon.