Colby Covington Accused of Dodging Undefeated Shavkat Rakhmonov by Using Ian Garry as Distraction

Colby Covington is reportedly trying to avoid getting into the octagon with Shavkat Rakhmonov. A large chunk of the UFC community is currently invested in the heated feud between Ian Machado Garry and Colby ‘Chaos’ Covington. But the known UFC lightweight, Renato Moicano, revealed that he has a completely different outlook about the entire thing. ‘Money Moicano’ recently appeared on an episode of the ‘Show me the Money‘ YouTube podcast where he implied that Covington was using this feud to shield himself from a fight against the ferocious Shavkat Rakhmonov.

Advertisement

The podcast host’s question was related to the Covington-Garry situation. But ‘Money Moicano’ presented an out-of-the-box opinion in reply to the same. The Brazilian said,

“I think Colby is afraid to fight Shakivat [Shavkat] Hakhmonov [Rakhmonov]. Fu*k, the Kazakhstan guy, Gilbert [Burns] knows his potential. He [Covington] sees a way of avoiding Shavkat Rakmonov [with the Ian Garry fight]”

Advertisement

‘Nomad’ Rakhmonov’s pro-MMA record is enough to realize why he is one of the most touted UFC fighters on the current roster. On top of being undefeated, the Kazakhstan native currently boasts a 100% finish rate in the eighteen fights of his career. He even got the better of the noted UFC welterweight, Stephen ‘Wonderboy’ Thompson, in his last outing. This is probably why Moicano opined Covington to be “afraid” of Rakhmonov. However, several fans might contradict Moicano’s opinion here.

Colby Covington didn’t ask for the fight against Ian Machado Garry

Moicano’s accusations would’ve been a lot more authentic if things were the other way around, i.e. Covington asked for the fight instead of Garry. Amidst his words about Covington, the 34-year-old also mentioned that ‘Chaos’ was trying to get a fight quickly to duck Rakhmonov. But the reality seems to be quite the opposite.

Despite Garry’s complete acceptance of the fight, Covington hasn’t showcased a lot of interest in it. He also kept forward three distasteful conditions involving his wife, Layla Anna-Lee, to accept Garry’s callout, and it’s quite understandable that the Ireland native will never agree with them. Thus, the situation indicates that both the discussed fights are in jeopardy currently. But a look at Rakhmonov’s record says that Moicano also may be right in his opinion somewhere.