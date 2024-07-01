Colby Covington Challenges Charles Oliveira, Says It’s ‘Biggest and Best’ Fight for His Legacy

Colby Covington has been on the sidelines since his loss against Leon Edwards at UFC 296 in December 2023. During this time, Covington has been called out by a number of fighters and has dismissed every single one for some or the other reason. While many believed that Covington would take on Ian Garry, it appears he has his eyes set on Garry’s teammate from the Chute Boxe gym in Brazil.

In the aftermath of UFC 303, Covington appeared in an interview with ‘Submission Radio’ to talk about all things MMA including his future. When talking about what could be next for him, Covington called out an unlikely name in Charles Oliveira. ‘Chaos’ claimed that he was the biggest fight for Oliveira and pitched the idea of a ‘King of Brazil vs King of Miami’ fight.

Of course, he also had to namedrop former UFC president, Donald Trump.

“Charles Oliveira, I am the biggest fight you can get. Former world champion, the king of Brazil, the king of Miami, Donald Trump’s favourite fighter. What is going to be bigger for your legacy Charles than coming and fighting me? ”

It is no secret that the weight cut to 155-pounds is not the easiest for Oliveira. If he could, he would rather fight at 170 lbs. However, if he really wants to take Covington, fans will have to wait and watch.

A closer look at a potential fight between Covington and Oliveira

At this point in time, Oliveira is known to get smacked to the ground in R1, only to finish fighters in R2. But unlike Dustin Poirier and Michael Chandler, Covington is a lot more defensive and calculated.

The former lightweight champ was actually guaranteed a title shot but chose to stay active and accept a fight against Arman Tsarukyan. Unfortunately, that did not work out well for him.

The Brazilian will now have to secure at least a win or two more before he has the chance to fight for a title at 155-pounds and what better way to do it against the man who doesn’t really throw punches.

If Oliveira were to move to 170-pounds, a fight against Covington could be a real possibility, but given the latter’s hesitance to throw strikes, this might not be the most entertaining 25 mins of a fan’s life.