Colby Covington Gets Trolled After Donald Trump Picks Khabib Nurmagomedov as His Favorite UFC Fighter

Colby Covington is as big a Donald Trump supporter as one gets, so much so that he’s based is whole personna around behind a Trumper fpr life! So when the former US President picked a Dagestani fighter as his favorite, fans were wondering how Covington would have taken the news.

The internet did not hold back as they trolled ‘Chaos’ predicting how much he would be crying by now.

“Colby’s crying right now”

One fan poked fun at Covington claiming he might be rethinking all his life choices right now after what Trump did,

“Colby on suicide watch”

This fan believes ‘Chaos’ will be at home ripping his headset apart after listening to what the former president had to say,

“Colby just ripped his headset to shreds”

Another fan predicts that the UFC welterweight will still call himself Trump’s favorite fighter,

“Knoeing colby, he’ll still refer to himself as ‘donald trumps favorite fighter'”

One fan believes Colby will be punching the air right now removing his frustration,

“Colby punching the air right now”

Yet another fan believes the UFC fighter will slip into depression after this,

“Colby starting his antidepressants in the morning”

This fan claims Colby has lost the one thing that he could call his in the UFC,

“Colby lost the only thing he had to claim”

It seems everyone is trolling him at the moment. Even the newly crowned UFC welterweight champion has no respect for ‘Chaos’.

Belal Muhammad calls Colby Covington a ‘joke’ for wanting a shot at the title

Belal has been on demon time ever since he won the belt. The champ has not been holding back, calling out and clapping back at all his doubters.

One prominent name in that list is Colby Covington. Covington has a record of calling out welterweight champions and absolutely crapping the bed inside the octagon. He lost of former champion Leon Edwards in embarrassing fashion before being outclassed by Kamaru Usman himself .

So when he tried to talk his way into another title shot, Belal wasn’t having it!

In a recent interview with MMA Junkie, the champ spoke about ‘Chaos’ saying,

“He’s a joke… what is he, 0-3 in title fights? All I needed was one time to do it. You’ll never touch the gold, you’ll never be who I am… I beg you let me see you in public.”

@MMAJunkie #UFC #MMA pic.twitter.com/PYAXGHSSLw — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) August 3, 2024

Belal insinuated that he had a higher chance of fighting him in public than in the ring. According to the champ, Covington will not get another title shot unless he beats all the contenders first.

With no confirmed opponent for his first title defense, everyone is currently calling out the champ. And you can tell Belal loves being the belle of the ball!