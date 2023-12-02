“The US Needs This One”: Colby Covington Promising Donald Trump a Title Win at UFC 296 Has Fans in Awe

In a few weeks time at UFC 296, Colby Covington takes on Leon Edwards for his third shot at the UFC welterweight title. ‘Chaos’ came up short in his second attempt after he lost via unanimous decision at UFC 268 against Kamaru Usman. Since then, Covington has fought once securing an all-important win over arch-rival Jordan Masvidal at UFC 272.

When he steps into the octagon against Edwards, it will be almost 1.5 years since his last fight. The time away from the sport was not something Covington planned. However, situations out of his control forced him to take an extended break. As he edges closer to his return, Covington took some time out of his training camp to meet former President Donald Trump. In the video shared on Twitter he said,

“We’re at Mar-A-Lago. It was a good night seeing Trump. I am going to take back that world title, you’re going to take back the White House, we’re going to make America great again. We got to sit down and have dinner with him after meeting with him.”

Needless to say the video posted garnered some interesting reactions from fans. Here are some of the best reactions to the video posted by Covington.

One fan said, “You’re not even America, you communist sympathizer.”

Another fan said, “The greatest living Americans on the planet!”

“Belal is crying and throwing up”– added a fan

“You have a country on your back . The US needs this one”– stated a fan

While meeting former President Trump, Covington also presented him with a blazer with his mugshot on the back. The former President in exchange assured Covington that he would be in attendance at UFC 296 to watch him win the world title.

With that being said let’s take a closer look at Covington vs Edwards.

Third time’s the charm for Colby Covington?

‘Chaos’ has fought for UFC gold twice in his career. The first one was a stoppage loss against Usman. The second one was a lot closer and went to the judges scorecards. The 35-year-old takes on Edwards in what will most likely be his final shot at UFC gold. If he is unable to secure the win, we might never see Covington fight for the title again.

Going into the fight, Edwards is the favourite given his recent performances and activity levels. However, despite extended breaks from action, Colby Covington has never let that affect his performances inside the octagon. Regardless of the result fans can be sure of an extremely exciting build up to the fight as well as a very competitive fight.