“Colby Covington is dealing with some serious injuries” – Daniel Cormier praises “Chaos” for winning poker tournaments while avoiding the spotlight

Colby Covington has received appreciation from Daniel Cormier for avoiding the spotlight and working while recuperating from injuries sustained in Jorge Masvidal’s attack.

After a contentious feud, “Gamebred” and “Chaos” entered the UFC octagon earlier this year. Covington won the contest by unanimous decision despite dominating it. The fan expectation was it would be the end of the conflict. But only a few weeks later, Masvidal is said to have attacked “Chaos” in front of a Miami restaurant.

The two are scheduled to appear in court at the end of the month, but Covington’s injuries and their kind are yet unknown.

Cormier praised Covington for participating in a poker game and taking home $50,000 during a segment on the DC & RC Show:

“Colby Covington is dealing with some serious injuries from being brutally attacked on the street by Jorge Masvidal. Colby Covington needs to stay away from the public eye and doing exactly what he’s doing, and while making money? Hats off to Covington. He’s doing what he needs to do, relaxing, playing cards and making money.”

Fans will be hopeful that the perpetually contentious Covington can make a UFC comeback, but the real issue is: who will he fight next? After Chaos called “The Diamond” in his UFC 272 post-fight interview, light heavyweight champion Dustin Poirier recently declared his desire to face the Californian.

The outcome of Covington’s case and his UFC career will probably not be known to the public until after the court hearings.

Shavkat Rakhmonov asserts that Colby Covington is underrated

Rising possibility Despite being ranked No. 1 in the welterweight division, Shavkat Rakhmonov thinks “Chaos” is an undervalued competitor.

In Sao Paulo, Brazil, in 2017, Covington faced Demian Maia, a former championship contender on the verge of being eliminated. Although the 34-year-old defeated his opponent unanimously, his post-fight in-ring interview will go down in UFC annals. In front of Maia’s home fans, “Chaos” took the microphone and began to call Brazil a “dump.”

Covington has built a profession out of trash-talking his opponents to the degree that some people deem excessive since that “heel” shift. Rakhmonov thinks that ‘Chaos’ is frequently underappreciated because of his loud-mouthed actions. The Kazakh fighter spoke with James Lynch and said:

“This guy does a lot of trash talking and sometimes, he crosses the limit with that. He’s a very good fighter and a lot of people underestimate him. But he’s a very, very tough fighter, good spirit and he showed that in the last two fights.”

