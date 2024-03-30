Comparing Dwayne Johnson With Conor McGregor, UFC Legend Explains the Rock’s Significance at WrestleMania 40

Most fans may not have paid much attention when Dwayne Johnson made his WWE debut in 1996 as Rocky Maivia. But the subsequent times have catapulted him to the superstar we know as ‘The Rock’ today. The 51-year-old appeared in the latest WWE RAW episode, which implied that he would also be there at the coveted ‘WrestleMania 40’ scheduled for April 7, 2024. The UFC legend, Chael Sonnen, lauded Johnson’s return in his latest YouTube video, drawing a comparison between ‘The Rock’ and the UFC icon, Conor McGregor. He clarified how superstars like them are indispensable for the major events of their respective promotions.

Sonnen pointed out that McGregor and Johnson currently are far away from their primes and don’t have the skills that they once used to have. Still, their fame makes the promotions vouch for them time and again. The ‘Bad Guy’ said,

“He [Conor] is not what he once was. But he is still in front of everybody, and that’s what The Rock is.”

‘The Rock’ stopped being a full-time WWE wrestler back in 2004 when he settled for Hollywood. Since then, he has been in and out of the promotion with quite a few in-ring encounters. But being in front of the public eye for such a long time has made him one of the most noted celebrities in the US. Sonnen implied that the WWE was using Rock’s fame to sell their highly anticipated events, just like the UFC had used McGregor to gain huge revenues from their PPVs.

His subsequent “wow” was enough to realize that he too was blown away by ‘The Rock’s’ sudden return. However, on the contrary, the UFC fans are still awaiting their star, Conor McGregor’s comeback.

Conor McGregor uncertain about his comeback

McGregor may have filled his fans with hope for his comeback with the video he posted at the beginning of this year. But the current situation indicates that ‘The Notorious’ will have to wait a bit longer for the confirmation from the UFC.

The Ireland native has been vocal about the breaks in his training camps due to the promotional ventures of his movie ‘Road House’. His words hinted that he might fail the given timeline for his comeback. However, the UFC boss, Dana White, recently announced that they will have their UFC Saudi Arabia event for June 22.

Thus, such an announcement has made fans wonder whether the UFC authorities will be able to organize the UFC 303 on McGregor’s given date of 29 June to feature his return. With no other option left, it’s only Father Time who can answer the question about ‘Mystic Mac’s return to the octagon.