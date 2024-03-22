“Super Weird”: Conor McGregor Meets Mrs. Helwani Years After ‘Fat Chick’ Spat With Ariel Helwani, Fans React

Most fans may know that Conor McGregor is leaving no bits in promoting his debut movie, Road House. Several distinguished guests joined the release party of Road House recently. Fans may be startled to know that the guests also included the noted MMA coverage personality, Ariel Helwani’s wife. Well, the reason for fans getting startled is McGregor’s previous words about Helwani’s wife. However, the snap of the meetup between Mrs. Helwani and McGregor showcased that his previous words about her weren’t right.

Multiple social media accounts, including the MMA coverage persona, Jed. I Goodman, also posted the meetup snap apart from McGregor. Several fans may remember that ‘Mystic Mac’ previously cracked a joke about Mrs. Helwani in an episode of ‘The MMA Hour‘ right before her husband. He indirectly labeled Mrs. Helwani as “fat” during the interaction.

However, the snaps showcased a completely different picture from what McGregor had painted about Mrs. Helwani. Most fans would agree that she was nowhere near “fat”. Instead, she boasts a well-trimmed figure.

Helwani’s comment on McGregor’s post containing this snap revealed that he was pretty happy about the meeting finally happening. Some fans might stay he was happy about proving McGregor wrong as well. Helwani’s comment read,

“Mrs. Helwani please meet Mr. McGregor, finally.”

However, Jed I. Goodman’s post also garnered a plethora of reactions from the fans. They presented various opinions on the entire situation, Mrs. Helwani and Ariel as well.

One of them wrote, “Super weird.”

One fan flexed on behalf of Helwani writing, ““No fats chicks yeah”. “Ok no problem.””

Another follower commented, “I wonder which Dana Joke was said for them to laugh hysterically.”

One more fan penned, “Legendary photo.”

But a large chunk of fans are also awaiting McGregor’s UFC return for more than a year now. The Ireland native also gave the fans a ray of hope regarding the same earlier this year. But even his assurance seems to be in jeopardy currently.

Conor McGregor may delay his UFC return even after revealing its timeline previously

McGregor appeared in an interview during the promotional tour of ‘Road House’ a few days back. Apart from talking about the movie, McGregor also gave out a few words about his UFC return. He revealed that he had put a break on his training camps due to the promotional ventures of the movie. McGregor also revealed that he had been to two short training camps previously. But he refrained from mentioning once again that he would make his return on June 29 as he had said in his previous video.

This currently has several fans speculating that ‘The Notorious’ will take even longer to get back into the UFC. Currently, nobody except Father Time has the exact answer to when McGregor will make his UFC comeback.