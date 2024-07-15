Conor McGregor Celebrates Birthday, Banking $1.08 Million with Spain’s Euro 2024 Win

Conor McGregor bet on Spain to beat the English by 3 goals to 1. If either Lamine Yamal or Danny Olmo had converted their chances, McGregor would have been €3.7 million richer. But all was not lost as he revealed that he still did end up making over €1 million on his bet as the English still bowed down to the Spaniards at 2-1 at last night’s Euro Cup final.

The two nations faced off against each other in Berlin and Spain came out victorious thanks to Mikel Oyarzabal’s late winner.

Following the match, the Irishman tweeted out how much he won from betting on Spain to win the final,

“€1million won on my birthday!”

€1million won on my birthday! pic.twitter.com/GNb4LPDZfm — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) July 14, 2024

So, it looks like ‘The Mystic Mac’ still hasn’t lost his ability to make predictions. Days before the final, he predicted that Spain would beat England and hence a bet was placed.

McGregor is not one to shy away from showing off his lavish lifestyle and purchases. So if he ends up spending all of it at a whim, it would not be of much surprise to those who have followed his career closely since the days of Cage Warriors.

But having been a champion, the Irishman understands the plight of another. So, earlier in the tournament when Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal crashed out of the tournament, he penned a message of support for his friend.

McGregor hails Cristiano Ronaldo after Euro 2024 exit

McGregor and CR7 are good friends. Their friendship began a few years back when the Portuguese athlete showed up to the gym where McGregor was training. Die hard fans would remember this moment from the video where the Irishman speaks about surpassing the Portuguese star on Forbes highest paid athletes list.

So, after watching Portugal’s debacle of a tournament that saw them crash out of Euro 2024, ‘The Notorious’ posted a message for Ronaldo on his Instagram story,

“True passion for your country! @cristiano you are the greatest football player to grace this earth! God bless you brother! The Past is Glory! The Present is History!”

Ronaldo looked devastated when Portugal could not make it past France in the quarter-final. At almost 40 years of age, this may well have been his last international tournament with the national team. It will be interesting to see how much longer he can keep himself in such great shape and perform in the field.

And as far as McGregor is concerned, his return to the octagon remains one of the more anticipated events of the calendar for the UFC.