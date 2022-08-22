Conor McGregor delivers a concerning injury report as his return to the UFC is still uncertain.

Conor McGregor has admitted his kicking is not yet at the “absolute level” needed to the his UFC return.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Conor McGregor Official (@thenotoriousmma)



McGregor broke his leg in a devastating defeat to Dustin Poirier last July, but has recently returned to full MMA training. Reports previously suggested his comeback would be delayed until next year, despite him working in full training with trainer John Kavanagh in Dublin last month.

The Irishman, who was on vacation in different locations throughout Europe. Recently tweeted a series of images from his training in Mallorca. According to the description. If you didn’t maintain your control and balance here and hold your leg in the air at the high kick level, you can’t kick to the highest level you can,” the Instagram photo, however, brought back a worrisome message. kick off

“I still can’t kick it at the absolute level. But I know where I need to go. Gaining awareness is the first step toward victory. Despite everything, I am aware that I am a level above every one of those levels.” in the area of potential adversaries on my radar. a vast distance away. just as it is. In addition, one of them contains a steel rod. It has a whip-like quality. And I could care less.

“I’ll tell you something: The first guy I fight here gets kicked around that cage. You’re all trash. You might have a little jap in your arsenal, but it’s not in speed, power.” the length and control it could be!”

McGregor offered fans fresh hope of an early return as he began kicking with his previously injured leg. With footage showing his powerful punches in training. However, his latest update casts further doubt on his immediate future and it seems unlikely that he will make it to the Octagon until next year.

Conor’s plans for the future UFC Return



The 34-year-old was hoping for a speedy return as he looks to turn around a worrying vein of form. McGregor has only won one fight in his last four fights – against Donald Cerrone in 2020 at 170 lbs.

He will likely want to return at welterweight given his impressive and much larger frame. Which came about as a result of his focus on strength training when he was unable to use his legs. Commenting on McGregor’s return to training, his trainer Kavanagh shared a video with MMA connect : It’s wonderful to have him back, and he’s healthy and contented. After the recent MMA-focused sessions here at the gym, he is now in good condition. Last night, he had a fantastic session, and we had some fantastic rounds. He wasted no time and looked fantastic.

Also Read: Dana White called “One Of The Fakest Characters In Combat Sports” by Jake Paul’s rival