“He’s one of the most deceptive individuals in combat sports” – Dana White called “One Of The Fakest Characters In Combat Sports” by Jake Paul’s rival

Jake Paul’s rival Hasim Rahman Jr. says harsh words while talking about Dana White in an interview for his upcoming fight.

Jake Paul and Hasim Rahman Jr. may be at odds entering their pay-per-view (PPV) boxing match at Madison Square Garden in New York next month, but both boxers share the same view of the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) president. , Dana White. Let’s just say neither fighter has anything to say about the controversial UFC frontman.

Last weekend at the UFC Long Island post-fight presser (watch HERE ). White questioned Paul’s motive for choosing Rahman Jr. into the match after his original opponent, Tommy Fury, was forced out of their match. Rahman Jr. he has a solid professional record of 12-1, but is coming off a knockout loss in April to James Morrison – that is, former WBO heavyweight boxing champion Tommy Morrison. White wondered why Paul, whom he had previously publicly criticized, chose the loser of this fight instead of the winner.

Rahman Jr. – who is also the son of a former world heavyweight champion – did not appreciate White’s comments about his last fight and whether or not he is a viable opponent for the “Problem Child”. Rahman Jr. recently expressed his opinions about the UFC president in an interview with The DAZN Boxing Show .

During the interview

Let me be clear, I didn’t get knocked out, Rahman Jr. said. “I was down, but I was still on my feet.

“I would destroy whomever Dana White put in there with me. Francis Ngannou, Jon Jones, the retired Randy Couture man, he knows it.

“He won’t seat any of his fighters with me, so I don’t put much weight on what he said. He doesn’t want his fighters fighting boxers anyway, and I can get in the cage with those guys, too. I’m a real fighter.”

Rahman Jr. he believes that White would completely change his view if the two ever met face to face.

“He will never dare to talk that in my face ,” he said.

He’s one of the most deceptive individuals in combat sports. So I’m genuinely delighted Jake Paul exposed him for what a fraud he is in that community.

Jake Paul Diss track on Dana White

