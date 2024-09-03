Conor McGregor Jumping Line for Title Shot ‘Isn’t a Problem’ for Shavkat- UFC Fans Don’t Buy the Logic

UFC’s undefeated sensation, Shavkat Rakhmonov remains unfazed by Conor McGregor’s return even if the Irishman came back with a stellar win over his bitter rival Michael Chandler. The Kazakh fighter has total faith in the UFC to do the right thing instead of handing ‘The Notorious’ a welterweight title shot after winning a bout in three years.

Acknowledging the former double champ’s potential to bring in huge numbers, a possible win in his hotly anticipated match probably against Chandler might warrant the Irishman a crack at the title considering his star power.

Now, McGregor is the UFC’s golden boy but the ‘Nomad’ is currently the hottest prospect in the 170-lb division. Rakhmonov believes that the promotion is fair enough to recognize his efforts and do the right thing instead of serving UFC gold to McGregor on a plate.

Speaking to MMA Fighting’s reporter, Mike Heck, he said,

“I don’t even think about him winning this one fight in three years is going to do something. I understand he’s a big star but in my head, I don’t see it being possible. I believe UFC is the best and the most fair organization so I believe they’re gonna do everything right.”

However, realizing the UFC’s love for the Irishman, fans jumped on the post and noted down their thoughts.

After all, McGregor is the only one in the history of the promotion to sign a fight outside the organization despite being active, with President/CEO Dana White himself promoting the fight!

“Conor ain’t getting another title shot.”

Wrote an ardent fan who along with several others in the comments didn’t even believe that McGregor deserves a title shot while others drew in a sharp Stipe Miocic comparison to explain their thoughts.

“Conor getting a welterweight title shot is even dumber than Stipe getting a HW title shot, so it absolutely could happen.”

Some even mentioned Uncle Dana backing his cash cow so that he could make a boatload of money.

“There is no logical reason for Mac to get a title fight except filthy money in White’s pocket.”

“Yea who the f**k thought this anyway.”

Furthermore, the Kazakh also spoke about facing the Irishman in the octagon if he does become the UFC’s new welterweight champion.

Rakhmonov remains stead fast on the title and not on Conor McGregor

A bout with Conor McGregor might be a dream come true for many. Michael Chandler, Charles Oliveira, Joaquin Buckley, heck, you would fight him for the amount of money that will be on offer.

In fact, that simple thought has kept Michael Chandler from competing since 2022. While ‘Iron’ Michael tried to earn a fortune, chasing a massive money fight with the ‘Mystic Mac’ #3 ranked welterweight, Rakhmonov is more focused on the title.

As a matter of fact, the Kazakh has made it clear in the aforementioned interview that his primary objective is to get the WW gold.

“Yeah, who don’t want to fight Conor [McGregor] right now, you know? But to be honest, I don’t even think about it. For me, the most important [thing] is to win the [welterweight] belt and that’s my focus.”

Unlike the rest of the UFC roster, Shavkat seems to be a fighter who is in it for the legacy and for the money. His straight and upfront answer speaks volumes about the fighter’s mentality and hopefully, he will get his shot at the title as champion, Belal Muhammad had promised beforehand.