Conor McGregor Laughs at Michael Chandler’s Bizarre Strength Comparison Ahead of UFC Return

Conor McGregor is just a few months away from his return to the octagon and will compete in a weight class that he has previously never fought in. While moving up classes has its advantages, it also comes with a huge set of drawbacks. Michael Chandler on his channel revealed a major reason why he will not be making significant changes to his body despite the fight being at 185 pounds. However, ‘The Notorious’ seems unfazed and laughed about it on Twitter.

‘Iron’ Michael Chandler has competed at 155 pounds for the majority of his professional career. However, despite the fight being at 185 pounds, he believes he holds a strength advantage over McGregor. This is a major reason why he will not be putting on a lot of weight going into the fight. He said,

“He is not stronger than me. So, i don’t need to gain weight, I don’t need to gain any more strength. I don’t need to do any more than what I’m already doing. The dude is not stronger than me… go out there and show me a video of conor mcgregor lifting heavy, heavy weights. I actually looked before i got on this video, you can’t find any videos of this man lifting heavy, heavy weights.”

Naturally, these claims did not sit well with Conor McGregor. ‘The Notorious’ replied to the tweet with a few laughing emojis. To further make his point, ‘The Notorious’ also reacted to a tweet put out by a fan. The tweet showed a side-by-side comparison of both Chandler and McGregor at 185 pounds. McGregor replied to the tweet, saying,

“Coming soon on PPV muhahahaha.”

Chandler has often said that he will have a significant advantage in the fight, since McGregor confirmed he would fight at 185 pounds. While it’s not certain, Chandler appears to have the upper hand in several areas.

Conor McGregor, to hand Michael Chandler an advantage with a 185-pound callout?

‘The Notorious’ was the one who asked for the fight at middleweight. Unfortunately, this might not be the best idea for McGregor. The 35-year-old’s movement and ability to dodge shots coming his way is a major asset that has helped him become successful. However, at 185-pound his movement will be compromised. He will not be able to move as fast and fluidly with all the weight added on.

Furthermore, when he returns to action, it will have been close to three years on the sidelines. While McGregor does not believe in ring rust, it is a real factor that we have seen multiple fighters struggle with. Colby Covington is the most recent example of the same. Therefore, Chandler might be right in his assessment that a fight at 185 pounds will do McGregor more harm than good.