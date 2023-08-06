Despite Injury Risks, Arnold Schwarzenegger Played a Vital Role in Conor McGregor’s First UFC Title Win in 2015

UFC superstar Conor McGregor is currently recovering from the worst injury in his career so far. However, he found himself in the same conjunction once before in his life. Back in 2015 before the Chad Mendes fight, McGregor had one of the worst injuries in his career as he tore 80% of his ACL. During that crucial moment, the Irishman found aid surprisingly in Arndol Schwarzenegger.

Conor McGregor did the unthinkable when he became the first UFC double-division champion. In his quest for gold, McGregor was traveling in uncharted territory as no fighter before he had ever achieved it. Thus, despite his talent, McGregor had bigger issues to deal with than defeating his opponent.

Before the Mendes bout, ‘The Notorious’ was in no shape to compete in a title fight. In order for him to be fit enough to compete in the fight let alone win, he had to undergo a miraculous recovery.

Arnold Schwarzenegger helped Conor McGregor during his toughest setback

McGregor had made a full recovery and was able to win against Chad Mendes securing the interim UFC featherweight title. On his road to recovery, Arnold Schwarzenegger insisted that the Irishman does rehabilitation with his physiotherapist and girlfriend Heather Milligan as per a report from TalkSport. McGregor spoke about how difficult it was.

McGregor said, “It was the most horrible thing I’ve ever gone through in my life. The whole thing was shredded. I couldn’t even put weight on it and I’m what? Eight weeks from the biggest fight of my life. It’s not like a football match or something where alright, you get surgery and the matches continue and you win one week and lose one the next week. If I didn’t show up to that fight, that night? After all the build-up and then pulling out with an injury? It’s over. I don’t eat. You know what I mean? Food comes off my table. I’m broke then. So, I just kept going. I just stuck with it and said; ‘you know what, fu*king it.’ It built my character. You know what I mean? I knew after that I could come through anything and that’s it.“

It was evident that McGregor went on to achieve major success after recovering from the horrible injury. Thus, the setback made McGregor a stronger individual indeed. However, Milligan was a major part of his success in recovering from the ACL. What’s more, this isn’t the only time where Milligan has helped McGregor in recovering from a horrible injury.

Milligan helped McGregor during his leg break

‘The Notorious’ suffered a horrific leg break injury against Dustin Poirier back in 2021. The injury was so bad that it was highly unlikely that McGregor would ever fight in the octagon again. However, with the help of Milligan McGregor made a full recovery and is training now for a potential fight. McGregor spoke about this via a Tweet.

Over the years, McGregor definitely had help from Milligan while recovering from injuries. Thus, it amounts to a great contribution to McGregor’s quest for UFC glory. Be that his first title or recovering grom career-ending injuries.