“The more pressure he experiences, the better he can perform” – Joe Rogan was astounded with Conor McGregor’s five-year journey from poverty to becoming worth $100 million

Joe Rogan once expressed amazement at Conor McGregor’s quick ascent to fame inside five years.

The UFC colour analyst remembered getting in touch with McGregor in 2013; the year ‘Notorious’ made his UFC debut. Rogan reported that by 2018, the Irishman had amassed a net worth of $100 million.

In addition, Rogan quoted UFC President Dana White, who the podcaster thought accurately described McGregor. White allegedly claimed that “The Notorious” thrives under pressure. On a Joe Rogan Experience episode, the UFC colour commentator said:

“I contacted him on Twitter in like 2013, right?! By 2018 he is worth a hundred million dollars. You know what Dana White said to me once about him that’s dead on? He said he [McGregor] eats pressure. He said that guy eats pressure, he just eats it. He just goes in there and the more pressure he experiences, the better he can perform.”

Although Conor McGregor is probably the biggest superstar the sport has ever known, things have not always been so simple for the Irishman. Before making his official debut at UFC Sweden in 2013, “The Notorious” received his final welfare check from the Irish government, approximately $235.

@TheNotoriousMMA I just caught your fight, Conor. Congratulations, you looked sensational! Hope to see you in the UFC someday. Best of luck! — Joe Rogan (@joerogan) January 1, 2013

According to Joe Rogan, Conor McGregor needs a “tune-up battle” before his comeback

Following a freak leg injury, Conor McGregor has been out of the octagon for more than a year. The Irishman is still one of the most popular fighters in the UFC, and there are always tough opponents who want to challenge him.

Uncrowned lightweight champion Charles Oliveira and former title contender Michael Chandler have called out McGregor. The Notorious has even suggested that he would switch weight classes to go against Kamaru Usman for the belt.

However, Joe Rogan thinks the Irishman needs a practice bout before going on to the elite competition for his comeback to the cage. During a recent episode of Hotboxin’ with Mike Tyson, the UFC colour commentator said:

“If Conor wants the most chance of success, I would say fight a guy who is a little below championship level. Maybe a guy on the come-up, who Conor has an advantage over, but it’s still a competitive fight. Give him a test, but don’t put him in there right away with Usman. I think, honestly, when boxers come back from a long layoff and they come back from a loss, one thing that boxers do that’s smart is they have a tune-up fight.”

