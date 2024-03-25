Conor McGregor Fires Shots at ‘Little Fool’ Khabib Nurmagomedov While Promoting ‘Road House’ With Jake Gyllenhaal

Conor McGregor still has Khabib Nurmagomedov on his mind. The Irishman has not forgotten their rivalry and their past. McGregor is currently doing a lot of media interviews and content for his movie Road House. The movie released worldwide on Amazon Prime Video and has been getting amazing reviews. In a recent interview for Unilad on YouTube, he sat down with Jake Gyllenhaal to play a game of ‘This or That’.

The very first question the team gave them was if they would fight a bear or a gorilla. Conor McGregor compares himself to a gorilla all the time and even has one tattooed on his chest. However, he chose to fight a bear, and he even took a dig at Khabib Nurmagomedov while answering the question for Unilad. ‘Mystic Mac’ said,

“I’ll go with this, fighting a bear. And I fought one that trained with bears back in the day. He’s only a little fool he went running.”

This was a reference to the fact that Khabib Nurmagomedov claims to have wrestled with bears as a child. His father put him through an intense training regime that included wrestling a bear. Conor McGregor poked fun at Nurmagomedov, saying he ‘ran away and retired’ before McGregor could get back into the sport.

However, at the moment, it seems that McGregor is all in on promoting his movie in every way possible. In another recent interview, ‘The Notorious’ finally explained why he commented on Sydney Sweeney’s Instagram post, where she announced the release date of her movie.

Conor McGregor reveals why he commented on Sydney Sweeney’s Instagram post

Conor McGregor had a lot of fans thinking when he commented on Sydney Sweeney’s post. The actress posted a photo and captioned it with the release date of her next movie. The 26-year-old stars in the horror movie ‘Immaculate’, which was released on March 22nd. McGregor commented on the release date of his film in the post. In an interview with Complex Pop Culture, he revealed why he commented.

“She is a great actress you know, and her movie is out March 22nd, Immaculate, look forward to seeing that. Mine’s out March 21st, I just let them know.”

Thus, it is evident that Conor McGregor is doing everything he can to promote his new movie. After having devoted almost 18-hours a day to the movie, it is only justified for McGregor to make sure that the movie brings in good numbers. He made his acting debut in ‘Road House’, alongside Jake Gyllenhaal. The Doug Liman film is a remake of the 1989 classic and brings a modern twist to it. McGregor plays the role of the villainous character, Knox, in the movie.