Conor McGregor Makes More Money Betting on Alex Pereira at UFC 307 Than Average UFC Fighter’s Purse

Defending his light heavyweight for the third time at UFC 307, Pereira dismantled Khalil Rountree, leaving him battered and bloodied before the referee finally stepped in at the end of the fourth round. It was a dominant performance that had fans buzzing, and it paid off well for Conor McGregor, who pocketed a cool $200,000 thanks to a winning bet on Pereira.

That’s more than the average UFC fighter makes, proving McGregor still knows how to keep the dollars rolling, whether he is inside the octagon or not.

The Irish superstar had earlier tweeted about the fight being finished by either of the fighters and claimed that he was willing to put his money where his mouth was.

So, ‘The Notorious’ bet a mind-boggling $1 million predicting a finish from either side.

Thankfully for McGregor, Pereira stepped up and finished the fight in the fourth round earning him a cool $200,000 in profits, which is close to twenty times the average fighter pay in the UFC.

“$200k baby! THE RICH GET RICHER! Called it play by play! What a fighter, Poatan! Incredible!”

$200k baby! THE RICH GET RICHER! Called it play by play! What a fighter, Poatan! Incredible! — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) October 6, 2024



After the fight, McGregor also put on the matchmaker hat demanding a super fight between Jon Jones and Alex Pereira next. Unfortunately for McGregor, it does not seem as though his wishes will be fulfilled as Pereira stated he has no plans of moving up in weight and would rather continue defending his title at 205-pounds.

McGregor on the other hand is waiting for his UFC return whilst simultaneously plotting for mega fights against the likes of Terence Crawford.

$200 million the magic number for Crawford vs. McGregor?

It’s been over three years since Conor McGregor last stepped into the octagon, and while he was set to face Michael Chandler at UFC 303, a broken toe forced him out.

Now, McGregor is left without an opponent, and in a surprising twist, that could change thanks to boxing champ Terence Crawford.

McGregor recently revealed that he’s in talks for a two-fight deal with Crawford—one in the boxing ring and one in the UFC.

While Crawford initially shot down the idea, saying he wasn’t keen on taking a head kick, he may be reconsidering. On Instagram, Crawford replied “tempted” when McGregor mentioned a potential $200 million payday.

With both men currently available, a crossover bout isn’t off the table. But McGregor still has two fights left on his UFC contract and it’s unlikely that Dana White will allow a repeat of thee Floyd Mayweather situation again.