Conor McGregor Mocks ‘Trash Talker’ Chael Sonnen Post UFC Hall of Fame Induction: “Shoes Talk Better Than Him”

Chael Sonnen’s induction into the UFC Hall Of Fame has got Conor McGregor mocking the veteran. The pair are currently beefing so fans can not expect either of them to say anything nice about each other. It all started off with Sonnen calling out the Irishman for pulling out of the UFC 303 fight. He claimed that both McGregor and Chandler were undergoing rehabilitation for drug and alcohol addiction.

Since then, Conor McGregor has not held back whenever he has had the opportunity to talk about the former UFC fighter. Naturally, Sonnen has reciprocated the same energy.

In his most recent call out, in a throwback too another event years ago, where Sonnen and McGregor had indulged in friendly banter, the Irishman said

“Look at Chael P in the tight pants hahahaa his shoes talk better than him”

Look at Chael P in the tight pants hahahaa his shoes talk better than him https://t.co/Isj4e3Ol0m — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) June 28, 2024

Conor McGregor, Michael Bisping and Chael Sonnen had previously shared the stage together as UFC’s biggest trash talkers. Sonnen had then made fun of the cut of McGregor’s pants. The Irishman of course was kind to return the serve.

However, it should be noted that Sonnen has been kind of beefing with McGregor for real.

Sonnen offers to fight McGregor with a broken toe in the boxing ring

The Bad Guy has poked fun at Conor McGregor’s injury yet again as for some reason, he just can not seem to fathom that the Irishman would call off a fight over a broken toe. It’s just too soft a thing to do, according to the American.

It’s not in the realm of possibility for Sonnen who thinks McGregor has other friends with broken toes whose pictures he’s been sharing online.

And now, the ‘Bad Guy’ wants to fight the Irishman with a broken toe to prove his point. Yes, Chael Sonnen has agreed to break his own roe with a hammer the day before the fight if McGregor agreed to box him.

“If he ever drank enough of his own whiskey to agree to box me I would break my own toe w/a hammer the day before the fight to prove he’s a… P***Y”

If he ever drank enough of his own whiskey to agree to box me

I would break my own toe w/a hammer the day before the fight to prove he’s a…

P***Y — Chael Sonnen (@ChaelSonnen) June 28, 2024

For the unversed, Sonnen has been doing exhibition boxing fights, with his latest fight coming against Anderson Silva. However, he already has two opponents in mind for his next fight, Jorge Masvidal, and Conor McGregor.

Masvidal has just been catching bombs from Sonnen, who has been absolutely ripping into him for, well, existing. Fortunately, McGregor is better at being a man of letters.