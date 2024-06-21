Conor McGregor Offers Three-Word Reassurance After Last-Minute UFC 303 Cancellation

July 13, 2017 – Brooklyn, New York, USA – CONOR MCGREGOR walks onto the stage for a press conference PK Pressekonferenz with Floyd Mayweather at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. Boxing 2017 – Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor Press Conference – ZUMAp109 20170713_zaf_p109_005 Copyright: xJoelxPlummerx

While experts and fans alike have questioned Conor McGregor’s octagon career after his 11th hour pull out of UFC 303, the Irishman’s latest social media post has given them some reassurance.

‘The Notorious’ was scheduled to take on Michael Chandler at UFC 303 in the fight capital of the world. The UFC had already broken records for the highest gate of all time surpassing the $20 million mark.

However, after weeks of speculation, White finally announced that McGregor would be replaced by Alex Pereira and Jiri Prochazka as the main event. Following the cancellation of the Michael Chandler fight, fans and experts alike have been unsure of if Conor would ever return to the octagon.

Former double champion, Daniel Cormier had even advised Chandler to try and move on from the McGregor fight and focus on bigger, more attainable goals that were actually in his hand.

However, silencing his rumors is the ‘The Notorious’ as he replied to a post on Twitter with Arnold Schwarzenegger’s iconic Terminator line-

“I’ll be back!.”



McGregor suffered arguably one of the worst injuries in the sport which he has been trying to recover from. According to reports, he suffered an injury to the same foot further complicating his return to the octagon.

At this point in time, there is no information regarding the severity of the injury and if McGregor will be able to return this year. However, Mystic Mac remains confident.

But it would appear, Dana White isn’t totally convinced.

Dana White remains tight lipped on Conor McGregor’s return

The past few weeks have been extremely challenging for Dana White. Two of his biggest stars in Khamzat Chimaev and Conor McGregor pulled out of their respective fights within days of each other.

This left White scrambling looking for replacements. However, when asked about McGregor and his potential return, Dana White refused to comment on the same. He simply stated that he would wait for McGregor to heal up fully.

Once that is done, they will then assess the landscape to figure out where McGregor can fit in.

So far the UFC has confirmed most of their PPVs for the second half of the year with only a few spots left. If ‘The Notorious’ wants to return before the end of the year, he will have to get fit as soon as possible in order to book a PPV spot.