Conor McGregor Poses With ‘Incredible’ Mike Tyson Sporting BKFC Belt Ahead of Jake Paul Showdown

Mike Tyson with a BKFC belt would have been one heck of a bloody career back in the 90s. And now, thanks to Conor McGregor, fans got to imagine Tyson in the ruthless sport.

Tyson is currently preparing to take on Jake Paul, a fight that has been embedded in controversy with many questioning the former champion’s advanced age as he takes on a man 30 years younger.

McGregor himself has been skeptical about this fight.

As a partner and ambassador of BKFC, McGregor has been doing his part in promoting the organization. So, when he met up with Tyson at an LFG event recently, he couldn’t miss out on the opportunity to give him a BKFC belt.

“Ladies and gentlemen, Bare Knuckle Mike Tyson! Incredible! @bareknucklefc @miketyson #LFG”

After seeing ‘Iron‘ with a BKFC belt, the entire comments section was full of fans wondering what it would have been like to see him in a bare-knuckle fight, during his prime.

Just the thought of it would send shivers down the spine of a true combat sports fan. Those explosive movements and that power could have literally killed people. Tyson in bare knuckle in his prime would have been like watching Omni-Man punching holes through entire civilizations.

But despite welcoming Tyson and being at his hospitable best, ‘The Notorious‘ still isn’t sold on the 30-year-old age gap between the former heavyweight champion and the younger Paul brother.

McGregor hopes Tyson rattles the ‘little dope’

Conor McGregor’s recent DuelBits livestream was just a gold mine of content for his fans and others alike. The Irishman was ruthlessly trash-talking fighters and calling everyone out. He basically had a Reddit MMA session on the livestream that would make Elon Musk’s Twitter seem mild.

So when a fan asked him what he thought of the fight between Jake Paul and Mike Tyson, the ‘notorious’ responded to the question with his typical disdain for the Paul brothers.

“Don’t give a bollocks they’re wearing 14 ounce gloves…it’s two minute rounds is it? Who give a bollocks. I hope he rattles that little dope (Paul). No one gives a f*ck about him.”

Conor McGregor could not fathom how they managed to book a stadium for the fight. It is his belief that there will not be a lot of interest in this fight, mostly due to Tyson’s advanced age. But he does hope that the former heavyweight champion finishes what he started when he gave Jake a spot on his card for Roy Jones.