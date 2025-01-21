mobile app bar

Conor McGregor Quotes Bruce Lee to Explain Why He’s the Best Fighter in the World

While fans eagerly await solid news about Conor McGregor’s return, ‘The Notorious’ wants to remind everyone why he still considers himself the best. And he’s doing so by quoting the immortal Bruce Lee.

Lee, often considered one of the pioneers of mixed martial arts, often promoted free-style fighting and being able to adapt to anything. The quote McGregor shared claims that the best fighter is someone who was too good to be limited to one style of fighting.

“The best fighter is not a Boxer, Karate, or Judo man. The best fighter is someone who can adapt to any style. He kicks too good for a Boxer, throws too good for a Karate man, and punches too good for a Judo man.”

McGregor believes he is the man Lee was talking about.

Now, that is self-congratulatory at best. McGregor’s weakness against good grappling is a well-established phenomenon. Besides, if his last couple of professional fights are taken into consideration, he’s also technically not as sound against a decent boxer like Dustin Poirier as he once used to be.


There’s also the conundrum of his return and an ever-growing cloud of uncertainty over if he ever will. McGregor promised Michael Chandler he would fight him upon returning to the octagon. But it has been two years since that was first discussed and it is as close to actualizing now as it was back then.

While McGregor’s loyal followers continue to cheer him on, others are growing impatient with his apparent focus on social media theatrics rather than actual fights.

As one of the most iconic figures in MMA history, McGregor’s return to the octagon would be a spectacle. But until he steps back into the cage, his bold proclamations will continue to be taken with a grain of salt.

However, it doesn’t seem McGregor is too bothered with any of this. Just yesterday, ‘The Notorious‘ was present at Donald Trump’s inauguration ceremony and he had nothing but praise for the 47th President of the United States.

McGregor joins Logan and Jake Paul

Amidst talks about fighting one of the Paul brothers in India, McGregor actually found himself on a bus on his way to Washington with them.

He was also joined by other UFC stalwarts like Dana White and Joe Rogan. When asked about Trump’s presidency, McGregor asserted this was a good time for America.

“Donald Trump has learned hard lessons, and I feel the American people are backing him. I wish him all the best.”

McGregor also met with the co-founder of the Brexit Party, Nigel Farage during the event claiming “We are so back“.

At this point, it remains to be seen if this is regarding his wish to contest the Irish elections but perhaps, consorting with Farage isn’t the best most ideal way to go about it.

