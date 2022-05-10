UFC

“He got punt kicked to the chin and turned into a nugget” – Conor McGregor mocks Tony Ferguson with a McNuggets joke following loss to Michael Chandler

Conor McGregor Tony Ferguson McNuggets
Zohan Mistry

Previous Article
"Jay-Z told me it doesn't matter whether you sign a $200 million or $150 million contract as long as...": When Chris Paul shared the crucial financial advice the Hip-Hop sensation gave him
Next Article
Is the Sentinels Valorant roster Officially back in Business?