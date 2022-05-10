“He got punt kicked to the chin and turned into a nugget” – Conor McGregor mocks Tony Ferguson with a McNuggets joke following loss to Michael Chandler

Conor McGregor pokes fun at Tony Ferguson with a McNuggets joke following his knockout loss to Michael Chandler at UFC 274.

Since his loss against Dustin Poirier in July, ‘The Notorious’ has stood on the sidelines, regularly resorting to Twitter to share his thoughts.

He doesn’t always have the most excellent reviews. After Ferguson’s loss, he didn’t mind kicking him while he was down.

The 33-year-old pulled out his phone and tweeted about his opponent being a chicken McNugget. One of the worst was a photo of the American’s face in the middle of a knockdown, which the Dubliner thought resembled the iconic McDonald’s dessert.

Conor McGregor aimed Tony Ferguson’s “McNuggets” moniker back at him after #UFC274 pic.twitter.com/Rob3aVPGKn — MMAFighting.com (@MMAFighting) May 8, 2022

“If you pulled that out of a McDonald’s bag, you’d dip it in sauce and eat without a moment’s thought. No doubt. That would pass as a legit McDonald’s chicken nugget. That’s Crazy.” Tony had some great nuggets in the media build up. Then he got punt kicked to the chin and got turned into a nugget himself. That’s crazy. – McGregor’s tweet on Tony

Of course, McGregor repeats an insult that Ferguson has used frequently against him. Back in a 2017 interview with ESPN, “El Cucuy” described where the concept came from. The discussion on Twitter has subsequently been removed.

Some fans found McGregor’s comments hilarious, while others believe they were made at an inopportune time. However, his rhetorical assault on Ferguson was not the only reason he made headlines. After the bout, Chandler stated that a rematch with the former two-division champion would be welcomed.

Furthermore, the best lightweight in the world acknowledged wishing for a piece of McGregor. After his spectacular first-round victory, Charles Oliveira called out Irish wonder Justin Gaethje.

Even though the sport’s most prominent attraction has done nothing to deserve a shot at the title, his star power can bring this massive battle to life.

Conor McGregor goes after Michael Chandler

Michael Chandler called out McGregor after knocking out Tony Ferguson with a vicious front kick, and the former two-weight champion accepted.

On Twitter, McGregor wrote:

“I’d have a nice knock off this guy, no doubt about it.”

Micheal Chandler called out @TheNotoriousMMA after his KO win over Tony Ferguson. McGregor replied 👀 pic.twitter.com/nUOlQZdUoZ — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) May 8, 2022

“A fireworks display. I also like the 170 shout. He was tipped over. At some point in my career, I’m willing to fight this guy. After tonight, I see it happening. Michael, congratulations on another barnstormer win,” – McGregor contained Dana White, the president of the UFC, answered when questioned about the potential match: “Conor isn’t quite ready yet, but once he is and can train for a fight, we’ll discuss it. Who doesn’t want Chandler to face off against Conor?”

