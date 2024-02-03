Conor McGregor Shares ‘Incredible’ Success of His First-Ever BKFC Collaboration

It’s really impressive how athletes expand their businesses and brands worldwide, from Shaquille O’Neal to George Foreman. Following a similar path, Conor McGregor has multiple businesses, including restaurants, whiskey, and beer. One of his ventures, Forged Irish Stout, recently collaborated with Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship. And McGregor expressed his excitement and happiness about the inaugural event on X.

When the McGregor and BKFC partnership was initially announced, he commended the promotion and its fighters for their bare-knuckle challenges, expressing eagerness for the journey. Now, for the first time since the deal announcement at BKFC 57, Forge Stout has officially sponsored the event, and McGregor once again can’t help but to share his excitement on social media.

“Incredible action out the gate at the @ForgedStout inaugural Bare Knuckle event in Miami! Wow! Enjoying happily @bareknucklefc.”

And while this is the first time he has collaborated with the rising BKFC promotion, it isn’t the first instance of McGregor’s brand teaming up with a major sports promotion. For those who don’t know, Proper 12, his whiskey brand, frequently collaborated with the UFC and with Forged Irish Stout, he has partnered for the Joshua vs. Helenius event.

So it is safe to say that McGregor’s business acumen has secured him significant wealth, so much so that he doesn’t need to fight solely for financial reasons. However, he is still ready to return once again really soon.

Conor McGregor is all set to return to UFC soon

Conor McGregor has been in talks about his return for a while. Initially stating he’d be back in June at the International Fight Week, recent rumors hint at a potential appearance in the historic UFC 300 against Michael Chandler. With McGregor looking fit after shedding his buff physique, all signs point to a soon return, though the exact date remains unknown.

Indeed, seeing McGregor back in the UFC is one of the most exciting moments this year. His return will not only boost the company financially but also draw fans globally, given his status as a global superstar. Returning to the fighting business after a Hollywood movie adds an extra layer of interest, capturing worldwide attention. Fans are glued to Dana White’s social media handle to catch the official return announcement.