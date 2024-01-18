Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship Secures Deal with Conor McGregor Amidst UFC Return Announcement

Over the last decade or so, Conor McGregor grew to be one of the biggest athletes in the UFC and worldwide. ‘The Notorious’ perfectly leveraged his fame to start a few entrepreneurial ventures as well. Restaurants, Whiskey, and Beer, to name a few, are some of the ventures McGregor is involved in. A recent post on Instagram suggests that the start of a new year brings with it a partnership for McGregor with one of the UFC’s competitors.

Advertisement

Forged Irish Stout is a brand of beer started by ‘The Notorious’ himself. This has quickly become one of his main focuses, as McGregor is often seen promoting the product on his social media pages. A few hours back, Bare Knuckle FC took to Instagram to welcome their latest sponsor. The post said,

“It’s official!! Forged Irish Stout, the world’s creamiest stout is the official partner of @bareknucklefc for 2024! The Fastest Growing, Creamiest Stout In The World, Teams Up With The Fastest Growing Combat Sport On The Planet!”

Advertisement

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/reel/C2Nvhw5NcnJ/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading



McGregor also commented on the partnership praising the BKFC and labelling the promotion as “entertaining”. He further went on to acknowledge the guts of the fighters to undergo extreme hardships as they fought with bare knuckles. Elaborating on his partnership, the Irishman stated,

“If you are a combat sports fan, you must be watching BKFC while drinking the world’s creamiest stout, Forged Irish Stout! We are both in hyper growth mode and I am excited to see where this partnership takes us.”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/jedigoodman/status/1747722965041795567?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw



However, this is not the first time that one of McGregor’s brands has partnered with a major sports promotion. Previously, his Whiskey brand, Proper 12, has, on many occasions, partnered with the UFC as well. McGregor’s entrepreneurial drive has earned him generational wealth and alleviated the pressure to fight for money.

Advertisement

A closer look at Conor McGregor and his entrepreneurial journey

‘The Notorious’ first stepped into the world of business in 2018 with his Whiskey brand, ‘Proper 12’. McGregor launched the brand around the time he was supposed to fight ‘The Eagle’. Since then, the brand experienced an unprecedented amount of growth which caught the attention of the competitors. Therefore, in 2021, McGregor and two other investors sold their shares in Proper 12 for a whopping $600 million.

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/p/C02aNOzJtQX/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading



This landed McGregor on the first spot for the highest paid athlete for that year. While it is unclear exactly how much McGregor made, it is reported that he made just shy of $200 million from that deal. That sum is more than his UFC earnings combined. Therefore, McGregor is now in a unique position where he competes in the UFC for the love of it and not because he needs the money.