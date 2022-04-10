“Conor McGregor should be at the bottom” – Alexander Volkanovski ranks Conor McGregor at the bottom of the list of all-time featherweight greats

Alexander Volkanovski ranks Conor McGregor at the bottom of the list of all-time featherweight greats because of his lack of a title defence.

Volkanovski hopes to be considered the greatest featherweight man of all time but is not ready to put himself on that list yet.

As he prepares to defend his title for the third time at UFC 273, the 33-year-old Australian player knows he is still highly regarded by his peers and fans of the war but still considers one of his opponents as the best. it has been 145 pounds.

“I believe I still have a lot of work to do [being the biggest],” Volkanovski told UFC 273 media day. “I pay tribute to [Jose] Aldo. To be a champion for as long as he is, he is amazing. Regardless of the opposition I face like him, Max [Holloway] and the fact that I am fighting perfect killers, it is quite clear.

“But at the same time, to be a champion for so long – there will be days when you don’t show up, bad weight cuts, injuries, so to speak. We’ve all done it and it’s a nightmare not to be there, the day you have to go out and protect your belt. To be a champion for a long time, that means something. ”

Aldo’s nearly five-year reign as a champion ended in 2015 after he was severely beaten in mixed martial arts history after being defeated by Conor McGregor by 16 seconds at UFC 194.

That win put McGregor in a dispute over his position near the best featherweights in the game, though Volkanovski was quick to turn off the brakes and put him anywhere near the top.

According to the 145-pound UFC champion, McGregor’s brief run at featherweight ultimately made him unfit to compete with other UFC champions.

Volkanovski POV

“You need a [title] of defense, that’s it,” Volkanovski said. “I will respect him. The boy has the ability to fight. You have made bad decisions with all that kind of stuff but you can fight back. Removing Aldo from Aldo’s beginning, that means something else. Aldo is still showing signs of growing up, not getting old.

“But then again, I feel like I did a lot more for him so for all the champions, I would say he should be at the bottom of the list. He would not like that but anything. “

Volkanovski’s arrival at the UFC actually happened about a year after McGregor defeated Aldo to become a champion so they never crossed paths when they both competed at featherweight.

Considering that he has already defeated Aldo along with two defeats to Max Holloway in the past, Volkanovski will love nothing but adding another featherweight champion in UFC history to his resume even if the fight has to take place in a different category.

Conor is all Show

“Everyone is going to throw [Conor McGregor] at him because of money and all the circus there and all that but this guy has already held the belt in my category,” said Volkanovski. “I took out some guys, I didn’t have a chance to make him.

“Obviously, that’s amazing but he doesn’t do featherweight. If I have to come up to take that title, I will do it, so that’s something I wonder. If you talk about money, hype, all that kind of stuff but not only that, someone else is holding this [UFC article] and I want to get it all out. My team legends, I want to take them. “

Assuming Volkanovski can beat “Korean Zombie” Chan Sung Jung on Saturday night, he will advance 11-0 to the UFC with three defensive titles, which will leave him with four fights to break Aldo’s record in this category.

Because Volkanovski has already defeated Aldo and Holloway, he does not believe that his renewal requires a lot of defensive title to reach the all-time high but he is not satisfied enough to position himself at the moment.

“Do I think I need so much protection? No, I do not want to, ”said Volkanovski. “I think I’m here now? No, I’m not going to cause that yet.

“I will continue to do my thing. People want to get it for me, everything is fine but I still have work to do. ”

