Conor McGregor Slams Belal’s ‘No Knockdown’ Streak as ‘Embarrassing’ and Challenges Him to a Fight, UFC Champ Reacts

UFC’s resident Irishman Conor McGregor is back smoking and poking, firing off jabs at almost everyone. While the Irishman went ballistic against Ilia Topuria in his latest Duelbits livestream, he has now chosen to do the same against welterweight champion, Belal Muhammad.

‘The Notorious’ was asked to share his thoughts on the Palestinian-American champion, to which he asserted that his ‘no knockdown’ record as an embarrassment.

In a typical Conor-styled rant, he claimed that he would fight Belal at 170 for the welterweight title since he actually does hurt people in that weight class unlike the champion.

“(Michael) Chandler’s matched. Belal, McGregor, UFC welterweight world title fight on the line. I’ve multiple knockouts at 170. I’m a force to be reckoned with at 170. I do damage at 170, yeah. Check the stats. So, I’ve done them 100% accuracy. This man hasn’t even got a knockdown in UFC history. Not one knockdown, it’s embarrassing, to be honest.”

😂😂wins over …🤔🤔ok I think he earned it https://t.co/JyjYAaNgx4 — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) September 27, 2024

Now, that is funny, Conor trying to sneak his name in for a shot at the welterweight title. But it’s difficult to sneak past the man, who has been playing the the top contenders in the division like Shavkat Rakhmonov and Kamaru Usman like a fiddle! So, in response to Conor’s insane rant, the Palestinian-American fighter mostly just laughed!

“wins over …ok I think he earned it.” a

Conor hasn’t fought in three years and a possible return against Belal might do him and the company good business but it is highly unlikely that Uncle Dana and the matchmakers at UFC hand him a title shot, given his UFC 303 pullout.

But given Conor’s lack of mobility and options while fighting wrestlers, Belal is happy to consider the million dollar payday.

Belal wants Conor to “send location”

The whole world saw what happened the last time Conor went on a relentless pressure wrestler. At UFC 229, after having insulted Khabib Nurmagomedov’s father, parents, wife, religion and country among other things, the Irishman entered the octagon…

And met an extremely p*ssed off Dagestani who dragged him around the octagon like a bear would its prey, before of course, punching the daylights out of him on his feet.

Belal has no issues doing the same to the Irishman. As far as he’s concerned Conor is past his prime and hasn’t fought since the dinosaurs walked the earth. So, it will be a very similar day for him, comparable to when he dropped Leon Edwards on his head in Manchester at UFC 304 to win his welterweight title.

If one is look at this match up logically though, it’s unlikely Belal is going to stake his first title defense on the Irishman who just spent 2 years wasting Michael Chandler’s time, along with every other fan who waited to see the Irishman make his return to the octagon.

And since Belal has more sense than that, it’s unlikely that fight’s taking place… unless the Irishman crosses the line to do something utterly idiotic again, like throw another chair at another bus full of people.