“Conor McGregor stole seven press conferences, two of which were pay-per-views” – Chael Sonnen reveals how Conor McGregor enticed fighters to accept his bait in order to keep his name in the news

According to UFC icon Chael Sonnen, Conor McGregor has maintained his status as the UFC’s top celebrity.

The former middleweight and light heavyweight contender acknowledged McGregor’s impact on UFC events by using his social media handles in a recent video released to his YouTube channel.

The ‘Notorious’ star, who last fought in the cage in 2021, has maintained his relevance by using popular social media channels. Focusing on various competitors on different cards, the media frequently questions Dana White about McGregor rather than the actual event.

With this in mind, Sonnen said that the media and fighters who McGregor has targeted should always accept the bait and keep him in the news.

“Conor got on a roll, Conor was trolling, even Conor must have been thinking how many times are they gonna fall for this. He got on a roll, seven weeks. Seven weeks in-a-row there was a UFC, and Conor took to social media to call out somebody on the heels of it. Conor McGregor stole seven press conferences, two of which were pay-per-views.”

According to Sonnen, all McGregor had to post on Instagram or Twitter referencing a fighter’s name on a forthcoming or prior card. The post-fight press conference would then be about Conor McGregor, not what had just happened.

“Titles were contested. [But] the media doesn’t ask Dana about what just happened, they ask him about what McGregor is tweeting. I was working on the ESPN desk on the night of the BMF title, the president was there, the Rock was there, the arena was sold out. Diaz vs. Masvidal and we do an ESPN breaking news on a McGregor tweet.” – Sonnen continued.

The five most expensive pay-per-view buys in UFC history have one thing in common: McGregor was the main attraction. It’s no surprise, therefore, that the whole UFC pays attention whenever the Irishman makes a social media announcement.

Conor McGregor vs. Kamaru Usman in the books?

Many expect former featherweight and lightweight champion Conor McGregor, to return to the octagon this year. However, we still don’t know who he’ll meet.

Despite only fighting at lightweight in 2021, McGregor recently stated that he plans to return to the welterweight category this year. In light of this, the former two-division champion has set his sights on Kamaru Usman.

3 weights. 3 KO’s. Moving up.

The one and only one to ever do it. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) April 7, 2022

At welterweight, ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ has crushed his opponents.

Although fighters like Belal Muhammad and Khamzat Chimaev have staked their claims for a championship opportunity, the UFC’s No. 1 pound-for-pound fighter may find it difficult to turn down the money a bout McGregor would bring.

There is currently no offer for the two to fight, but it is clearly on both men’s minds.

