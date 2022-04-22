UFC

“Conor McGregor stole seven press conferences, two of which were pay-per-views” – Chael Sonnen reveals how Conor McGregor enticed fighters to accept his bait in order to keep his name in the news

Conor McGregor Chael Sonnen
Zohan Mistry

Previous Article
Highest century in IPL season: Most hundreds in IPL history which batsman
Next Article
“How many main events does Roman Reigns have at WrestleMania?" - Former WWE star asks why no one wants to talk about Roman Reigns' Wrestlemania record