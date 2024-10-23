mobile app bar

Conor McGregor Targets ‘Entire Top 10’ for Unique UFC Record Before Contract Expires

Kevin Binoy
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Conor McGregor before fighting Dustin Poirier during UFC 264 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit

Jul 10, 2021; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Conor McGregor before fighting Dustin Poirier during UFC 264 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Conor McGregor is eyeing an epic return to the UFC in 2025 after a lengthy three-year break due to injury. With just two fights left on his current contract, many are speculating that McGregor might not renew as he explores other ventures. However, before he steps away, “The Notorious” has his sights set on something big.

In a recent tweet, McGregor hinted at his ambition to own the entire top 10 spots of a specific UFC record. Fans are eager to see how he plans to leave his mark before potentially parting ways with the promotion.

The Irish superstar took to Twitter to share his plans about the same saying,

“7 out of 10 highest ppv’s, NO! I have 8 of the highest! I outsold UFC 100! I have the documentation to prove it. By end of my contract I will hold the entire top 10.”

Naturally, the top spot in this list is taken by Conor McGregor vs Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229 with 2.4 million PPV buys. This is followed by UFC 257 and UFC 202 which were both rematches against Dustin Poirier and Nate Diaz respectively. Rounding out the top 10 is McGregor vs Jose Aldo at UFC 194 which sold 1.2 million PPV buys. 

As things stand, McGregor owns eight out of the top 10 spots. The only two non-McGregor fights on the list are Kamaru Usman vs Jorge Masvidal at UFC 251 with 1.3 million PPV buys and UFC 100 headed by Jon Fitch vs Paulo Thiago which sold 1.3 million PPVs as well.

Now, while McGregor has what it takes to beat both records, he will need to step into the octagon and compete for that to happen. 

Dana White confident about McGregor’s return

McGregor hasn’t stepped foot in the octagon in over three years, but fans are still hopeful for a 2025 comeback. His last fight against Dustin Poirier in 2021 ended with back-to-back knockout defeats, forcing the Irishman to take a long break and focus on his business ventures, including his Forged Irish Stout and BKFC promotion. 

McGregor was originally set to face Michael Chandler at UFc 303 after their heated stint on The Ultimate Fighter, but an injury sidelined him once again. Now, Chandler is gearing up for a rematch with Charles Oliveira at UFC 309, leaving McGregor’s return opponent a mystery. 

Despite the uncertainty, UFC President Dana White is confident that McGregor will fight again next year, though no match or date has been set yet.

White noted that McGregor’s immense wealth and business success make it tough for him to get back into the fight game, but he believes the return is coming.

 

Post Edited By:Smrutisnat Jena

About the author

Kevin Binoy

Kevin Binoy

With more than 4 years of journalistic experience in the mixed martial arts industry, Kevin Binoy is a true connoisseur of the sport. He is an MMA journalist at The SportsRush but the 'break room historian' watches every sport under the sun. While his degree in economics enables him to call Paris home, Kevin only ever humbly brags having caught a glimpse of Demetrious Johnson that one time LIVE in Singapore. Kevin has covered countless UFC PPVs with over 2500 articles and millions of views to his name. He mainly covers PPVs and Fight Nights but also has a finger on the pulse of MMA pop culture.

Share this article

Don’t miss these