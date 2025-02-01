Conor McGregor vs. Khabib Nurmagomedov ‘Never Over’ as Notorious Declares ‘Nation vs. Nation’ War

Conor McGregor tapped out to Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229. That was 7 years ago. But he just can’t seem just let go. So just a day after going on a vile, racist expletive-ridden tirade against Khabib, the Irishman has once again decided to reignite the Dagestan vs Ireland narrative.

Earlier last week, Khabib had tried to put an end to the Ireland vs Dagestan feud following the Paul Hughes and Usman Nurmagomedov fight at PFL. Khabib had asked Dagestani fans to show some love for the Irish as the country and its people have been one of the most vocal supporters of the Palestinian people.

‘The Notorious’ however, believes their two people were “ready for war“. Targeting Khabib’s family and his children, McGregor said,

“He mentioned young fighters in a nation vs nation context so now the children he has with his cousin/wife are targets for said competition. As are my own gorgeous, healthy, children. We are ready for this war. Irelands fighters are training hard and believe me when I say, this is never over.”

McGregor has been in the news for all the wrong reasons recently. Just yesterday, the Irishman, who last fought 3 years ago, called Khabib the N-word multiple times while sharing the screenshot of an article about his remarks about the Dagestani veteran’s wedding. It had Conor calling Khabib’s wife a “towel”.

McGregor’s bigoted rants hardly come as a surprise though, since he has also been making anti-immigrant remarks in Ireland and stoking communal fire. A few days ago, he had also attacked Hughes due to him being from the Northern Irish city of Derry and was widely criticized for it.

Ireland comes together to condemn McGregor

In the aftermath of the Usman fight, Hughes was seen on camera telling Khabib that he was “not like this other guy” and had only love and respect for him and his country. He was, of course, referring to McGregor.

Paul Hughes tells Khabib (referring to Conor Mcgregor): “I am not like this other guy. I am my own man.”

This led to McGregor losing his cool and questioning his identity as an Irishman. What made it worse was that he had done so just hours before Derry was coming together to mourn the shooting down of civil rights protesters, fighting against the occupation of their land by the British Army. The day has since been marked in red and is known as the Bloody Sunday.

The comments sparked outrage and McGregor was widely criticized for the same.

People came in hordes to support Hughes. Twitter was littered with statements like, “So Conor McGregor the Irish man who wears a Poppy thinks we aren’t Irish in the North lol. I think he’s jealous Paul Hughes is a far superior fighter than him and represents Ireland well”.

Now, the question now is, where does McGregor go from here? It seems he’s burned through much of the goodwill built during his time in the UFC!