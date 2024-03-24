Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler: Chael Sonnen Believes Fight ‘Isn’t Happening Yet’ Despite McGregor’s Timeline

Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler is a fever dream at this moment. Ever since the pair shot The Ultimate Fighter 31, the UFC has been talking about their fight. However, the organization never gave the fans a solid date for the fight due to McGregor’s obligations. ‘The Notorious’ is currently doing his media obligations for his movie Road House. UFC veteran Chael Sonnen explained why he thinks the fight will not happen.

According to Chael Sonnen, if the Conor McGregor vs, Michael Chandler fight was going to happen, the UFC would tell the pair not to reveal the fight. However, if it were happening, Dana White would not outright deny that the fight is not happening. But as he explained in his YouTube video, the thing he could not comprehend was,

“I can’t seem to get around when Conor said, ‘I just found out a couple days ago’…..My biggest problem with that is….Conor would be the first to know, it didn’t sound right.”

The reason Chael Sonnen is so involved with the McGregor vs. Chandler fight is because he believes that every time they talk about it, the fight gets smaller. Chael Sonnen is not sure whether the fight will go through. He believes there are too many things that are ‘questionable’ about the fight.

However, it was McGregor who confirmed the news himself. In a recent interview, ‘The Notorious’ spoke about his upcoming fight as he looks to return to action in June.

Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler is on for the summer per ‘The Notorious’

‘The Notorious’ is set to make his return to the octagon this summer. The Irishman has not fought since 2021, when he broke his leg against Dustin Poirier. In a recent interview with Marc Raimondi for ESPN MMA, he revealed that McGregor vs. Chandler was on for the summer of 2024. ‘Mystic Mac’ said,

“We got confirmation a few days ago that it’s all systems go, and The Mac, The Notorious will be returning in the UFC octagon this summer…Yes, Michael Chandler.”

Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler is set for this summer, according to the Irishman. However, ‘The Notorious’ or the UFC have not revealed the weight for the fight. However, if the fight does materialize, it would turn out to be bliss, especially for Chandler. Since Michael Chandler will finally get the fight he has been waiting so long for. And as per the PPV sales are concerned, this fight promises to be fireworks as ‘Mystic Mac’ gets back into the octagon after a long hiatus.