Conor McGregor Commits to UFC Return in Three Months Post ‘Roadhouse’ Tour

Conor McGregor has revealed the potential date for his return to the octagon. ‘The Notorious’ has not fought since 2021, when he suffered a broken ankle against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264. He is currently doing a lot of press work for his upcoming movie Road House starring Jake Gyllenhaal. In a recent interview with Dave Morales for The Backstage Experience on YouTube, he revealed a potential date for his return to the UFC and asked Hunter Campbell to get the ball rolling.

Conor McGregor has made it clear that he wants to return to the octagon in 2024. The Irishman has made plans for his return. He spoke about when he looks to return to the octagon and also asked the interviewer to convey the message to Hunter Campbell. McGregor said,

“I’m hoping to get it, you can tell Hunter…to get the ball rolling…You know, I’ve got this workload here, lot of press, lot of partying at St. Patricks and after that I’m in fight camp, I got my team here we’re ready to go, so hopefully June 29th please”

Conor McGregor looks to make his return on June 29. He chose the date because it is, after all, his press obligations for his movie. It will also give him the opportunity to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day without being in training camp. However, just like his return, the confirmation of who he will fight is also shrouded in mystery. Fortunately for the fans, in another interview, McGregor confirmed his opponent for his return.

Conor McGregor confirms Michael Chandler as his opponent for his return to the UFC

Michael Chandler has been waiting for a long time to get his shot at Conor McGregor. Following The Ultimate Fighter 31, the UFC set the pair up for a fight. However, the UFC has still not announced the fight because they could not finalize a date. In a recent interview with Adam Glyn, the reporter asked him when we could see the Michael Chandler fight.

The Irishman responded by saying:

“June 29th, you call that.”

Conor McGregor seems fixated on the June 29 date. Now with him confirming the opponent for his next fight, fans are getting excited again. ‘The Notorious’s’ return is something his fans have been waiting for, for years. Now it’s up to Dana White to confirm when they will finally get to see their favorite fighter get back in the octagon trying to get back to winning ways.