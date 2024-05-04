UFC Commentator Jon Anik’s Hilarious Divorce Call Over Brazilian Samba Girl Leaves Fans Laughing Hysterically

February 11, 2022, Houston, Texas, HOUSTON, TX, United States: HOUSTON, TX – February 11: Jon Anik emcees at Toyota Center for UFC 271: Adesanya vs. Whittaker 2 – Ceremonial Weigh-ins on February 11, 2022 in Houston, Texas, United States. Houston, Texas United States – ZUMAp175 20220211_zsa_p175_010 Copyright: xLouisxGrassex

UFC play-by-play commentator, Jon Anik had earlier expressed that he might transition to the NFL after the bashing from Sean Strickland fans. However, the pre-UFC 301 weigh-in video on YouTube has given people reason to believe that the 45-year-old is going no-holds-barred yet again. So much so that he called for a divorce while spending some quality time with Brazilian Samba dancers.

UFC’s Paul Felder, Daniel Cormier, and Din Thomas are seen accompanying Anik in the video, enjoying a game of soccer. Of course, they are playing soccer. As Dominic Torreto once said, “This is Brazil”. Regardless, all of them had their attention diverted when attractive samba dancers made their way to them.

Anik was the one who interacted the most with the dancers. But he couldn’t hold his feelings back as they told him they could teach him a few steps of the famous Brazilian samba. Exciting venture, of course for anyone involved. Anik, however, went a step ahead.

“I think I need a divorce right now”

Instagram account, ‘Full Violence’. posted the video online, following which fans flocked to see Anik’s weirdly hilarious response.

People just couldn’t believe he would say that on camera, to be posted online, on a platform Mrs. Anik frequently visits. Go figure!

Another fan compared it to the live-weigh in the show and still conceded that Anik was funnier.

One more comment expressed the need for us to pray for Mr. Anik so he doesn’t stray from the righteous path.

Another fan predicted a grim homecoming for Anik, which to be fair to the commentator is well earned.

Well, it’s quite apparent that the UFC 301 commentary and analysis team is having a fun time in Brazil. But if you thought Anik was the only one with funny bones, we have the Daddest man on the planet right here.

Daniel Cormier’s UFC 301 main event is not what you think

Dana White and Co. have decorated several UFC PPV cards with two or more title fights in them. Unless, it’s a super fight, bouts involving a UFC championship comparatively garner a lot more eyes. However, Cormier’s latest YouTube video revealed that he didn’t see the coveted UFC 301 main event between Alexandre Pantoja and Steve Erceg as the primary attraction of the event.

Instead, ‘DC’ disclosed that he was much more excited to witness the former UFC featherweight king, Jose Aldo return to the UFC for his last contracted fight. It is quite apparent that most UFC fans, including ‘DC’, will want to watch the ‘King of Rio’ bid his final goodbye to the octagon with a victory at UFC 301.

But before we go, we must circle back and pray for Mr. Anik’s health.