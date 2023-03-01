UFC 285: Where and When to Watch Jon Jones vs. Ciryl Gane?

Jon Jones and Ciryl Gane are set for a colossal showdown when the pair collide in the octagon for the credentials of undisputed UFC heavyweight champion. Jones’ return has been in the pipeline for over two years now, with the former UFC light-heavyweight king officially making his long-awaited debut at heavyweight.

Gane gets a valuable opportunity to right his wrongs when he competes for the UFC heavyweight championship once again. Bon Gamin was defeated by former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou just over a year ago.

The clash will potentially see the landscape of the UFC’s 265lbs division be tilted. While the card does indeed focus on the return of conceivably the greatest mixed martial artist in the history of the sport, the pay-per-view also features multiple other phenomenal fights.

The co-main event sees dominant Women’s flyweight champion, Valentina Shevchenko, make her return to the UFC. Shevchenko has dismantled all of her opponents at the 125lbs weight class so far in spectacular fashion.

She has amassed seven title defenses so far as the reigning and undisputed 125lbs champion. Her opponent, Alexa Grasso, will be looking to etch her name into mixed martial arts folklore, with the Mexican seeming confident that she will be the one to dethrone Shevchenko’s ascendancy.

In addition, the rest of the fight card includes pivotal bouts that will determine the future of the UFC lightweight, welterweight, and Middleweight divisions, respectively.

Jalin Turner will be in pursuit of Mateusz Gamrot’s number seven ranking. Both men are looking to cement themselves as lightweight threats in the foreseeable future.

The second fight in the main card contains an athlete that can best be described as an enigma. Shavkat Rakhmonov is slated to fight striking connoisseur Geoff Neal, with the latter being perceived as the former’s pathway to break into the elite category of the 170lbs division.

Last but not least, Dana White Contender Series alumni and wrestling virtuoso Bo Nickal makes his UFC debut. He will be welcomed to the fighting corporation by Jamie Pickett. Pickett and Nickal were scheduled to fight last December. However, the 26-year-old had to withdraw due to injury.

Also read: Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler: Everything We Know So Far

UFC 285 Jon Jones vs. Ciryl Gane- Reddit

Reddit has been relied on for users to stream live sporting events from time to time. The platform has explicitly stated that its severe laws will pose a hindrance for anyone that tries to use it to view the event, despite the fact that streams will be made available.

Any account that continues to partake in using Reddit‘s platform to view the pay-per-view will be suspended. Reddit’s privacy policies indicate that users will be suspended with the option for further actions present.

With that being said, there are legal alternatives available for those that are looking to gain access to the fight card.

Also read: UFC 285: Jon Jones vs. Ciryl Gane Payouts, Purses and Salary- How Much Will the Fighters Make?

United States residents

The US is home to ESPN and Disney Plus. The two programming networks have put forward multiple subscription packages that will enable users to view the fights.

UFC 285: Jon Jones vs. Ciryl Gane will be live on ESPN Plus. ESPN provides monthly as well as yearly subscription packages. The monthly subscriptions are priced at $9.99, while yearly memberships are priced at $99.99.

Disney, on the other hand, provides a package priced at $12.99 per month. The subscription will also provide you with access to ESPN Plus, Disney Plus, Disney Plus, and Hulu.

United Kingdom residents

Given the quality of fighters the pay-per-view contains, BT Sport 1 is home of the broadcast for those residing in the UK. Furthermore, the preliminary card and the main card will both be aired on the network. In case you do not have access to a cable, the event can be viewed from their website or their application.

Moreover, the network provides no-commitment passes for £25 per month. You do not require a BT broadband connection for this.

Also read: Andrew Tate charges: ‘Tog G’ to remain in Romanian jail despite ‘500 pieces of evidence proving innocence’