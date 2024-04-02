“Diddy Epstein”: UFC Star Sean O’Malley Shares Thoughts on Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ House Getting Raided by Feds

The noted UFC bantamweight champ, Sean O’Malley, stays well-updated about other things going on in the world apart from the UFC affairs. ‘Sugar’ also discusses a lot of them on his own YouTube podcast, named ‘TimboSugarshow’. The latest episode of O’Malley’s podcast had him expressing his opinion on one of the most infamous current affairs, the Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ sexual assault and trafficking allegations. ‘Sugar’ also revealed that a large chunk of the population was comparing Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs with one of the most infamous sex offenders.

Advertisement

O’Malley didn’t jump to a conclusion directly due to the allegations against ‘Diddy’ Combs. He also talked about Combs’ current state and what he would be feeling right now if all the allegations against him were false. Moreover, he also moved on to discuss why people were comparing ‘Diddy’ with Jeffrey Epstein, one of the most notorious sex offenders. O’Malley said,

“All these cameras recording in all his houses, that was like Jeffrey Epstein’s island, right? Diddy Epstein is what they’re calling him.”

Advertisement

Here, O’Malley primarily talked about one out of the three lawsuits that were filed against Combs. In November 2023, the noted American singer, Cassie Ventura, sued Combs, alleging him of sexual misconduct. Her lawsuit accused ‘Diddy’ of filming her while he made her engage in illicit acts with male workers.

Well, there are two other lawsuits filed against him as well. The federal bodies have sprung into action and started investigating Combs’ cases and it won’t be wrong to say that things aren’t looking pretty positive for the 54-year-old American rapper.

However, looking away from the scathing controversy, the life of ‘Suga’ seems to be very much rosy at the moment. Having defended his belt successfully against Marlon Vera, O’Malley is currently taking his deserved time off. But fans of O’Malley would also be interested in knowing if there is any latest update regarding his UFC affairs.

Sean O’Malley has accepted to lock horns against Merab Dvalishvili

Most fans may remember ‘Sugar’ O’Malley’s in-octagon interview after his UFC 299 victory against Marlon ‘Chito’ Vera. The 29-year-old expressed that he wanted to fight the UFC featherweight champ, Ilia Topuria next. But this also had a large chunk of the UFC community opine that O’Malley was ducking the #1 contender of his division, Merab Dvalishvili.

Advertisement

The Montana native seemed to have taken those allegations seriously and thus, responded to them in an episode of ‘TimboSugarshow’ accepting the fight against ‘The Machine. He said, “you’re next”.

Although O’Malley has accepted, nothing can be said about when the UFC fans will get to witness this matchup. However, the current form of both these top UFC bantamweight indicates that the encounter is surely going to be a barnburner.