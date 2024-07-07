mobile app bar

Conor McGregor’s $500,000 Bet on Nate Diaz Pays Off as ‘Stockton Slugger’ Bests Jorge Masvidal

Kishore R
Published

Jorge Masvidal, Conor McGregor, Nate Diaz
Credit: USA Today Sports

They might be bitter rivals given the ever-brewing bad blood between them, but Conor McGregor and Nate Diaz sure as hell respect one another. ‘The Notorious’ recently bet a staggering $500,000 waiver on The Stockton slugger and guess what? He made half a million without even stepping into the ring courtesy of Diaz’s stellar performance.

In Saturday’s Last Man Standing 10-rounder, Nate Diaz defeated Jorge Masvidal via a majority decision, avenging his second-round TKO loss to ‘Gamebred’ back in 2019. This win even paid off handsomely for McGregor, who trusted Diaz enough to bet half a million on him.

Earlier, the former double champ predicted Diaz to win the bout without breaking a sweat citing that the Stockton slapper has it covered in the boxing department. And now as the card comes to an end, McGregor‘s prophecy was spot on as Diaz comfortably cruised to a win 95-95, 97-93, 98-92.

With this win, Nate is now 1-1 in boxing after he lost to Jake Paul in his boxing debut whereas Masvidal will go home with a guaranteed paycheck of $300,000 being content that he at least gave it his best.

Diaz outguns street fighter Masvidal: A Detailed walkthrough

Diaz walked away with $500,000 in the bag after he trumped Masvdal in California. In an effort to counter the southpaw, ‘Gamebred’ switched stance and tried his best to find Diaz’s elusive jaw.

On the other hand, Diaz being Diaz started things off slow, getting in the range, and jabbing away at the Miami slugger. Meanwhile, Masvidal missed shots and ended up in the corners while Nate exploiting this got in some looping hands. Though Masvidal got R2, R3, R7, and R9 according to the unofficial scorecards, Diaz won R1, R6, R9, and R10.

In a nutshell, Nate’s powers-laps and half-committed looping shots found their target while Masvidal was weighing his weight behind every punch, trying to KO Diaz. To ‘Gamebred’s’ credit, he did land a few punches and cracked some to the body but Diaz on Saturday was too good for him.

