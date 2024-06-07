Conor McGregor’s New Training Video Reignites Fan Hopes for UFC 303 Fight Against Michael Chandler

Is Conor McGregor returning to the octagon for UFC 303 or did Michael Chandler just waste 2 straight years chasing a money fight that will never come to pass? While the cancellation of the Dublin presser has ignited doubts, a new Conor training video has made me feel hopeful after days of uncertainty.

‘The Notorious’ posted a series of videos of him sparring both inside the octagon as well as in the boxing ring. At this point in time, there is no confirmation about when these videos were taken. For all we know, they could all have been taken prior to his previous fights.

That said, the post ignited hope amongst fans who took to the comments section to celebrate the fight being back on.

Here are some of the best reactions to McGregor’s post.

One fan said, “Bro just playing mind games with Chandler.” referring to the recent events that have transpired, joking about how the uncertainty around the fight and its effects on the American fighter.

Another fan added, “Chandler is doing what he’s been told.” Well, damn! That was just mean. True, but mean!

“He’s a Genius he knows how to sell a fight he’s gonna take a W” – commented a fan with absolute faith in McGregor.

“Not gonna lie he looks crissppppp in these.” – commented an impressed fan.

Another fan asked an all-important question saying, “mate are you fighting or no.” Sorry, mate, he ain’t telling ya.

Despite the recent social media post from McGregor, there are still a lot of rumors about the fight potentially being called off.

What is the latest on Conor McGregor vs Michael Chandler at UFC 303?

Since the press conference cancellation fans have been convinced that the fight is not going ahead as planned. To make things worse, Ariel Helwani stated that the UFC was sending out feelers to fighters who could potentially step in.

However, things have changed for the better over the past few days.

I’m quite literally the only one giving updates. Y’all know everything I know. And that is that everyone is proceeding as if the fight is on. As of right now, the fight is on. Positivity. Optimism. 24 days away. Let’s go. https://t.co/zvk77MFsg2 — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) June 6, 2024



The T-Mobile Twitter account also posted a photo of the poster with the caption that confirmed the event. At this point, all UFC fans can do is hope and pray that the event goes ahead as planned.