“Conor’s b*tches” – UFC fans troll Michael Chandler following sparring together with Kamaru usman

Despite his dreams getting shattered, and squashed by Conor McGregor, former Bellator lightweight champion, Michael Chandler isn’t letting anything get to his head. ‘Iron’ Michael is dialed in and focused on only one name now – Charles Oliveira. The 38-year-old was recently seen sparring with former UFC welterweight king, Kamaru Usman. But the trolling happened regardless!

Despite the fighter’s efforts, he was subjected to unhinged hate after fans trashed him online mercilessly, with many calling both Usman and Chandler, “Conor’s b*tches”.

Another netizen simply discredited Chandler’s achievements, deeming that he is nothing more than an average Joe in the UFC, and said, “This guy IS NOT very good. I’ve never seen a mediocre fighter talk so much. It’s ridiculous.”

Others threw shade at Chandler for nothing and joked, “Bum a** n**** still crossing his feet all day”.

Now, the UFC fighter might shrug off these insults as he has done previously on more than one occasion.

But once things get personal, he is not the kind of man to shy away. Recently, Chandler shared a few words about the controversial and polarizing MMA Guru who mocked his kids for the color of their skin.

Chandler responds to MMA Guru’s hateful remarks

Walter White from Breaking Bad blew Gus Fring’s face off after the latter threatened to slay his whole family. And the MMA scene is not different in that aspect. Often subject to hate and criticism, fighters have actually grown a skin for such unhinged hate.

Exciting UFC lightweight Michael Chandler is a perfect example. Despite being a killer inside the cage, the American usually doesn’t go after controversies and is often seen with his family during his time off.

But when influencer MMA Guru went after his kids with a cheap shot, Chandler put a warning for him to heed.

The YouTuber engaged in what many would deem as ‘blaccent’ where he mimicked and mocked a stereotype-driven communicative pattern speech often associated with African Americans.

In response to the pathetic remark, Chandler took it to “X” warning the online content creator to leave his kids alone!

“Just shedding some light on this individual we unfortunately have to call one of our fellow members of the human race. Do your hateful thing man, but leave our kids alone. @THATBOYMMAGURU”

Hopefully, the influencer will stop mocking and making insensitive comments towards people in the MMA community after this. But given his track record, perhaps that is not a speculation anyone would bet on.