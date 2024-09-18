mobile app bar

“Crackstreet Boys”: Ryan Garcia, Jon Jones, and Alex Pereira’s Hypothetical Boy Band Gets Wild Name Suggestions From Fans

Alex Pereira, Ryan Garcia and Jon Jones

Credits: Instagram

Noche UFC / UFC 306 was every bit the spectacle it promised, no doubt about it. But the MMA community got a unlikely trio when Light heavyweight champion, Alex Pereira, reigning Heavyweight champion, Jon Jones, and boxing controversialist Ryan Garcia posed for a snap together.

Soon after, the picture went viral, prompting MMA pages like MMA Orbit to ask the fandom to name the trio. Jumping in on the post, netizens put their creativity to absolute best use suggesting names for the “boy band.”

“Stonehand Coke.”

Reflecting on Ryan Garcia and Jon Jones‘ co***ne allegations, one fan chimed in with an interesting comment like the rest of the users.

Pereira and the snow blowers.”

The junkie jokes were writing themselves at this point.

Crackstreet boys.” 

And then Garcia took some strays for being short.

“Two and a half men.” 

Who’s the ugly, one might ask after reading this.

The good, the bad, and the ugly.” 

This is a unique trio indeed. Garcia has been banned from boxing for indulging in PEDs, Jones has been through a similar experience and Pereira just likes hanging out with people. That could have been Jay Z and Beyonce standing with him, and it would still make sense.

Jokes aside, ‘Poatan’ actually wants to hang out with Jones and not just at UFC PPVs.

‘Poatan’ wants the Jones’ book of knowledge

Following their meetup, the Brazilian talked to media and revealed his desire to gain knowledge and experience from the future UFC Hall of Famer and is looking for a tie-up.

In a recent exclusive to Full Send MMA, the former Glory two-division champion kickboxer talked about how Jones was looking fitter than the last time they met. ‘Poatan’ wants to train with the Rochester native even if he cannot fight him inside on octagon.

Today I saw him more fit than we last saw him, he looks really good and I want to grab his experience. People talk about us fighting, but people talk about him fighting one time, one or twice more. I don’t know if I’ll be able to share the cage with him, but I want to get the experience of training with him.”

Apparently, Pereira and Jones have been talking about training together for a long time and chances are it’ll be reality soon! While the Brazilian remains skeptical about a probable bout with ‘Bones’ he genuinely wants to acquire the vast ocean of experience from the heavyweight champion.

