Dan Hooker Doesn’t Buy the Theory That Conor McGregor Is Trolling Michael Chandler by Delaying Fight

Kishore R
Published

Dan Hooker and Conor McGregor

Credits: IMAGO

Following Dan Hooker’s call out of Conor McGregor after defeating Polish powerhouse, Mateusz Gamrot in Perth, Australia at UFC 305, ‘The Hangman’ is now weighing his options for the future. But in the midst off all this, Hooker has also been made party to the McGregor-Chandler discourse, and he has a surprising outlook towards it all.

After his career saving UFC 305 win, Hooker was seen on the Allstar podcast answering the host, Hyon Ko’s queries. This is also when he dismissed the general consensus that the notorious Irishman was toying with Chandler and never actually intends to fight.

“Naaah! Broken bones are broken bones, like that rules you out of the fight and it is what it is…I think that’s a conspiracy theory, I don’t think he is trolling that hard.”

Contrary to the widespread speculations, Dan doesn’t think the Irishman is trolling ‘Iron’ Michael, teasing him with a fight that he never intends to actualize.

Instead, Hooker reflected on McGregor’s injury and talked about how a broken bone is a major deterrent whether it’s a toe or shin.

Meanwhile, Conor McGregor has seemingly hinted at a move to BKFC once his UFC days are behind him.

Conor McGregor hints move to BKFC

Dan ‘The Hangman’ Hooker was on top of the world after his sensational win against the #5 ranked Gamrot. Though the fighter got self-critical, admitting that it was not his best performance, he was delighted to extend his winning streak to three and climb up the rankings.

Following the fight when DC climbed onto the octagon, Hooker welcomed any challenge, expressing his readiness to fight McGregor, Max Holloway or the champion, Islam Makhachev.

Thus starting a wildfire of speculations in the community with deems wanting a Hooker vs McGregor lightweight clash.

However, the Irishman recently teased the fandom with a new workout video where you can see him destroying the heavy bag with barehand punches. But does this mean, he is moving to BKFC, an organization he now owns a stake in?

Well, we don’t have a sure answer but the Dubliner might as well try his luck in bare-knuckle boxing as he has earlier remarked during the BKFC’s inaugural event in Marbella, Spain. But even if that becomes a reality, chances are that the Irish superstar will leave for the boxing promotion only after his UFC contract ends. As of now, the contract stipulates the Irishman for two more fights.

