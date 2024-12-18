‘Dana Loves Too Much’: Colby Covington Ranked Among Top-10 Despite Two Straight Losses Irritates UFC Fans

December 15, 2024, Tampa, Florida, Tampa, Florida, United States: TAMPA, FL -DECEMBER 15:Colby Covington and Joaquin Buckley meet in the octagon for a 5-round welterweight bout during UFC Fight Night – Covington vs Buckley at Amalie Arena on December 15, 2024 in Tampa, Florida ( PxImages) Tampa, Florida United States – ZUMAp175 20241215_zsa_p175_080 Copyright: xJordanxHeraldx

Colby Covington’s placement in the UFC welterweight rankings has fans scratching their heads. After suffering his second straight loss last weekend to Joaquin Buckley—and not having secured a win since 2022—Covington somehow remains in the division’s top 10.

The decision to keep him ranked so highly has sparked backlash from fans, who accuse UFC President Dana White of favoritism. Many argue that Covington’s recent performances don’t justify his ranking and that it’s time for other fighters to move ahead. The debate over his placement has reignited discussions about meritocracy in the UFC rankings.

Do note that the UFC doesn’t actually rank its own fighters. The rankings are decided by members of the media. However, that doesn’t make anybody feel any better about Colby’s position in the welterweight division.

‘Chaos’ has not been the most active fighter in the UFC. Since March 2022, he has competed only twice in the promotion. And when he has fought, Covington has not looked like his old self. While short notice could be a reason for his performance against Buckley, in his fight against Leon Edwards for the title, he was soundly beaten and out grappled by a striker!

So, his repeated shots at the title and hold over the division despite failing to defeat anyone in the top 5 have not sat well with fans.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Haymakers (@haymakers)



One fan claimed that the UFC was going to use him as a sacrificial lamb and said, “Maybe the ufc wants to keep him ranked so they can feed him to an up-and-coming fighter?”. Another fan asked the UFC to send him to a violent fighter and said, “Give him prates so we don’t have to hear about him again”.

Another fan just seemed confused and added, “Wild you can be 3-4 in his last 7 and still be ranked. Especially fighting once a year. Can we be done with this b*m already”.

Lastly, a puzzled fan questioned, “I don’t understand why Dana loves too much him?”

Fans are not the only ones celebrating Covington’s downfall, a certain former roommate has also joined in on the action.

Jon Jones gets the last laugh

UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones couldn’t resist taking a few shots at Colby after his tough loss to Buckley at UFC Tampa. Covington, who had harshly criticized Jones during fight week—calling him a “disgrace”—suffered a third-round TKO via doctor stoppage in the main event. On Monday, Jones fired back on Twitter, delivering a series of jabs at his longtime rival.

Jones sarcastically thanked Covington for “skipping training to help get President Trump ready,” joking about Covington’s claim that he entered the fight “off the couch” without a proper camp.

Big shoutout to Colby Covington for skipping training to get President Trump ‘ready’—we all appreciate the sacrifice At least he got to see me win — Jonny Meat (@JonnyBones) December 17, 2024



When fans suggested Jones shouldn’t waste his time acknowledging Covington, the heavyweight champ admitted it’s just too entertaining to pass up. “It’s fun watching someone who hates you fail repeatedly,” Jones quipped, clearly enjoying the moment.