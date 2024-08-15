Dana White Boils Over as Bob Menery Disagrees on Power Slap Outshining UFC

Dana White’s success with the UFC is something extraordinary and he is now hoping to do the same thing with PowerSlap. While most UFC fans and pundits have major doubts about the promotion and its potential for success, Dana White has not wavered in his confidence. In fact, the 55-year-old recently defended his promotion in a heated exchange on a podcast.

White recently joined the ‘Nelk Boys’ on an episode of their ‘Full Send Podcast’. During their conversation, White and the Nelk Boys covered a host of topics including politics, UFC, and Donald Trump. Interestingly, when talking about the UFC, White talked about the potential of PowerSlap, and said,

“I said this before and I will say it again, this will be bigger than the UFC. I said the UFC would be bigger than boxing.”

This did not sit well with YouTuber Bob Menery who was a part of the podcast. The actor hit back at White about his claims and said that there was no way PowerSlap would become bigger than the UFC. He said,

“An average person turns the TV on (to watch PowerSlap). I watch match one, It’s the same. I watch match two, it’s the same I watch match three it’s the same. Someone hits someone on the face and they’re done.”

Dana White and Bob Menery argue whether or not Power Slap will be bigger than the UFC “Somebody get’s slapped in the face and they’re done. That’s it.” @fullsendpodcast #UFC #MMA pic.twitter.com/mNYZP67msu — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) August 14, 2024



According to Menery, PowerSlap is extremely predictable and takes no skill. Menery stated that every PowerSlap match ends up the same way an individual gets slapped and either stays up standing or passes out. However, the same can not be said in UFC or boxing where every fight is unpredictable and fans do not know what to expect. Needless to say, White dismissed Menery’s assessment.

Dana White uses sponsors as a measure of success

The UFC Head Honcho does not miss a chance to mention how big PowerSlap has become and how well it is doing. In a recent interview, he went on to brand it the ‘most successful’ promotion that he has been a part of.

White added that at present, PowerSlap has more sponsors than the UFC had in its first seven years. According to the 55-year-old, this is a measure of success for the promotion and a sign of great things to come. Well, only time can tell if White is right for a second time or if he grossly misjudged the situation.