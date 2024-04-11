Dana White Breaks Down Alex Pereira’s Impact on UFC and Global Rise to Stardom: “Absolute Stud”

While UFC 300 is all set to be a milestone event for the promotion the criticism surrounding Dana White’s decision to book Alex Pereira vs Jamahal Hill as the main event has kept growing. In light of such a situation, UFC’s CEO tried to pacify fans by talking about the influence the Brazilian Mixed Martial Artist has around the world.

Advertisement

Apart from asserting Pereira’s star status, White praised his fighting ability and claimed that he was one of the greatest kickboxers of all time. Moreover, the CEO also used Pereira’s knockouts as an example to show that he has been able to achieve some incredible feats in a short space of time, making him an unprecedented phenomenon. During a conversation with Steven A. Smith on the ‘ESPNMMA’ YouTube channel, White said,

“He is the new big star for Brazil. I mean he is big everywhere but you know he is one of the greatest kickboxers ever.” He added, “When you think about a guy like this? Alex knocks people out who have never been knocked out before. The guy is an absolute stud.” View on Website

Advertisement

Dana White’s opinion of Alex Pereira makes it evident that the UFC’s CEO is a fan of the Brazillian. He is also confident that both Pereira and Hill have the talent and personality needed to headline such a massive event. Hence, with the matchup all set to be an intense and exhilarating one, several predictions have been making the rounds, including an interesting one from Israel Adesanya.

Israel Adesanya predicts Alex Pereira vs Jamahal Hill

Israel Adesanya has shared history with both Alex Pereira and Jamahal Hill. Not to mention, he has faced Pereira multiple times across several disciplines and knows exactly how the Brazillian fights. This made Adesanya’s opinion quite intriguing, and when questioned on Dan Hooker’s podcast, ‘The Last Stylebender’ gave the edge to Jamahal Hill.

Adesanya even predicted that Hill would win the fight with a knockout, stating,

“Jamahal knows this. Jamahal, I don’t think is scared. Jamahal has got knockout power, scary knockout power as well. Alex can get knocked out… I’m going to go Jamahal by KO… I think it’s going to be in the first two and a half [rounds].”

Such statements do add a level of anticipation and excitement to fights. However, the UFC is a massively unpredictable sport, and only time can tell who will triumph in the end.