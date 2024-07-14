mobile app bar

Dana White Calls Donald Trump ‘AMERICAN BAD A*S,’ Shares Heartfelt Message Post Pennsylvania Rally Incident

Dana White has just gained more respect and admiration for the man he calls a good friend, Donald Trump. Following the former POTUS’ assassination attempt that saw him bleed from his ears, the UFC President took to social media to share a word for his dear friend.

Imagine being able to say one of my good friends survived an assassination attempt and got stronger because of it. That’s exactly what Trump did at his Pennsylvania rally.

He turned something that was supposed to shut him down, into something that has uplifted his image.

The UFC president penned a heartfelt message for ‘The Donald’, stating that he was sick to his stomach and still didn’t know if Trump was okay. But White also shared a picture of Trump after being shot, and called him the ‘toughest, most resilient man on the planet’

“I am absolutely SICK to my stomach and in complete shock. I still don’t know how bad it is or if he’s ok…He is the toughest, most resilient, AMERICAN BAD A*S on this planet.”

 

 

Trump and White are good friends and the UFC president often brings him to PPV  events, especially the major ones. The former president is an avid MMA fan and sits through the entire event.

As a matter of fact, White has often credited him for supporting the business and giving it a roof when no one else believed in it. So the UFC has always had a special place for the former president. It will be interesting to see the cheer he will receive the next time he shows up to an event.

Meanwhile, Trump has also found a supporter in known YouTuber and man accused of human trafficking, Andrew Tate,

Andrew Tate cries for Trump

The Gigachad role model for asocial teenagers had nothing but praise for Trump after what happened at his Pennsylvania rally.

In a recent series of tweets, the social media influencer came out and urged the fans to pray for Trump to deliver him from evil!

“I feel to cry. Pray for Trump. Pray for Donald Trump. He’s battling evil.”

Obviously impressed by Trump still standing after being shot, Tate said,

“Imagine shooting a man with your last bullet and he stands there UNFAZED.”

Meanwhile, amidst the chaos, there has been no word from Trump or his team following the assassination attempt. But fans are hoping that he is in good health, all things considered, and will return to his campaigning days soon enough.

