Dana White Confirms Conor McGregor’s Return Pushed Past October

UFC fans have been waiting in anticipation since July 2021 for Conor McGregor’s return. In an ideal world, ‘Mystic Mac’ would have taken on Michael Chandler this weekend. However, an injury forced the Irishman out of the fight, and it was revealed that he had suffered a broken toe. Well, while a timeline for return or the severity of the injury was never disclosed, Dana White’s recent update further casts a shadow of doubt over McGregor’s promised 2024 comeback.

Recently, Robbie Fox of Barstool Sports caught up with Dana White backstage to go over all things UFC. While talking to White, Fox asked for an update on McGregor, wondering if UFC fans can expect to see the Irishman anywhere between August to October. To this White gave an ominous reply, saying,

“None of the above.”

At this point, the promotion has events planned until UFC 308 which takes place in October in Abu Dhabi. Moreover, all of the cards between now and UFC 308 have their main events booked. Hence, based on White’s comments, the UFC has only two opportunities before the end of the year to secure a fight for Conor McGregor.

The world leader in MMA usually hosts an event at Madison Square Garden in November, and McGregor headlined the first-ever card at MSG. Therefore, it will not be surprising if the promotion books McGregor to headline their November card as well. However, all of this is pure speculation as there is no news regarding the Irishman’s return.

Conor McGregor to step away from the UFC next year?

It is widely known that McGregor has two fights left on his UFC contract. The fight against Chandler will be his penultimate fight in the promotion. Hence, if he were to fight before the end of the year and once again next year, McGregor could walk away from the UFC in 2025.

However, for that to happen McGregor will have to compete twice in the UFC which seems easier said than done at this point. There was a lot of friction between ‘The Notorious’ and the UFC in getting a deal done in the first place. Therefore, it will be interesting to see if the UFC books him right away once he is healed or if it will take a lot of time as it did the first time around.